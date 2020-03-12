Outbreak hands CAL and EVA NT$7.77bn in losses

BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier.

China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said.

EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger numbers dropping 37 percent to 626,695 amid contagion fears, the company said.

China Airlines Ltd employees check in passengers for Taipei at Tom Bradley International Airport in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The two airlines last month drastically cut flights after the government issued a level 3 “warning” travel notices for China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea, which had a toll on business momentum.

Revenue generated by ticket sales to China, Hong Kong and Macau last year accounted for about 22 percent of China Airlines’ total passenger revenue and 16 percent of EVA Air’s, data from the companies showed.

However, cargo revenue for the two airlines picked up steam last month, as having fewer flights available raised freight rates.

China Airlines, with 18 cargo jets, reported that cargo revenue last month increased 21.5 percent to NT$2.87 billion, while EVA Air, with five cargo aircraft, posted a slight increase of 0.25 percent to NT$1.76 billion, the airlines said.

EVA Air has adopted some measures to curb dropping revenue, such as changing aircraft sizes on certain routes and adjusting schedules, an airline official said yesterday.

China Airlines’ combined revenue in the first two months of this year fell 9.7 percent annually to NT$24.11 billion, while EVA Air’s retreated 20.6 percent to NT$23.45 billion.

“As the first quarter is a slow season for air travel, the effects were relatively limited. However, if the virus cannot be contained before summer vacation, airlines will have huge losses, as it is traditionally the peak season,” a market analyst said by telephone yesterday.

“The virus’ impact is expected to grow this month as more regions witness an escalation in infections. People will avoid air travel as much as possible,” the analyst said.

Last month, low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) posted a 37.2 percent plunge in revenue to NT$584 million.

The airline, which used to operate routes to Macau and South Korea, now only provides flights to Japan and Thailand, it said.