HannStar reports fourth-quarter loss of NT$13 million

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





LCD panel maker HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) reported its first quarterly loss in three quarters in the fourth quarter of last year, mainly due to an asset impairment loss of NT$162.66 million (US$5.4 million).

The company reported a NT$13 million loss for the quarter ending on Dec. 31 last year, reversing net profit of NT$307 million in the previous quarter, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company also reported a loss of NT$1.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The average selling prices of HannStar products last quarter climbed 5.88 percent to US$36, from US$34 a quarter earlier, and increased 44 percent from US$25 a year earlier, as the company shifted its focus from mobile phones to panels for tablets, with medium-sized panels contributing 53 percent of total revenue last quarter, up from 44 percent a year earlier.

Shipments last quarter rose 2.4 percent quarterly to 4.11 million units, but declined 1.44 percent annually.

HannStar posted net profit of NT$788 million for last year, tumbling 22.75 percent from NT$1.02 billion in 2018. Earnings per share fell from NT$0.32 to NT$0.25.

Revenue last year fell 3.1 percent annually to NT$16.34 billion from NT$16.87 billion in 2018, and gross margin decreased from 16.7 percent to 11.44 percent.

HannStar is the only panel maker in Taiwan that posted a net profit last year.

Bigger rivals AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) last year reeled from overcapacity-driven price declines and registered losses of NT$19.19 billion and NT$17.44 billion respectively.

HannStar has proposed not distributing a cash dividend this year, ending three consecutive years of cash dividend distributions.