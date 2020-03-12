LCD panel maker HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) reported its first quarterly loss in three quarters in the fourth quarter of last year, mainly due to an asset impairment loss of NT$162.66 million (US$5.4 million).
The company reported a NT$13 million loss for the quarter ending on Dec. 31 last year, reversing net profit of NT$307 million in the previous quarter, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The company also reported a loss of NT$1.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The average selling prices of HannStar products last quarter climbed 5.88 percent to US$36, from US$34 a quarter earlier, and increased 44 percent from US$25 a year earlier, as the company shifted its focus from mobile phones to panels for tablets, with medium-sized panels contributing 53 percent of total revenue last quarter, up from 44 percent a year earlier.
Shipments last quarter rose 2.4 percent quarterly to 4.11 million units, but declined 1.44 percent annually.
HannStar posted net profit of NT$788 million for last year, tumbling 22.75 percent from NT$1.02 billion in 2018. Earnings per share fell from NT$0.32 to NT$0.25.
Revenue last year fell 3.1 percent annually to NT$16.34 billion from NT$16.87 billion in 2018, and gross margin decreased from 16.7 percent to 11.44 percent.
HannStar is the only panel maker in Taiwan that posted a net profit last year.
Bigger rivals AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) last year reeled from overcapacity-driven price declines and registered losses of NT$19.19 billion and NT$17.44 billion respectively.
HannStar has proposed not distributing a cash dividend this year, ending three consecutive years of cash dividend distributions.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. "As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses," Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world's largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said.
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation's second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company's mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year's NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year.