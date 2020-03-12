Tax revenue jumps 28% due to more working days

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Tax revenue last month totaled NT$77 billion (US$2.56 billion), an increase of 28.3 percent from a year earlier, as more working days compared with February last year benefited state coffers, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Revenue generated from the securities transaction tax increased 80.7 percent year-on-year to NT$8.3 billion, as there were six more trading days last month than in the same month last year, the ministry said.

The week-long Lunar New Year holiday fell in January this year, rather than in February, as it did last year, accounting for the difference, it said.

Daily turnover in the local exchanges also picked up last month at NT$168.6 billion, up from NT$150.3 billion in the same period last year, as investors cut holdings amid fears over the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.

The holidays also inflated revenue from the land value increment tax to NT$9 billion, swelling 62.6 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Last month, there were 46,296 taxable cases, an increase of 33.7 percent year-on-year, it said.

Personal income tax revenue gained 18.4 percent, due mainly to the distribution of year-end bonuses in late January, the ministry said.

However, business income tax revenue contracted from last year’s level because of major tax refunds, it said.

Tobacco and liquor tax revenue fell 23.2 percent to NT$4.5 billion, due to a sharp decline in demand as people avoided gatherings over concerns of contracting the virus, it said.

Cumulatively, tax revenues amounted to NT$232 billion in the first two months of the year, an 8.2 percent increase from the same period last year, the ministry said.

The ministry said it remains confident about meeting this year’s budget target if the disease is contained in a timely fashion.