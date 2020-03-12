Tax revenue last month totaled NT$77 billion (US$2.56 billion), an increase of 28.3 percent from a year earlier, as more working days compared with February last year benefited state coffers, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
Revenue generated from the securities transaction tax increased 80.7 percent year-on-year to NT$8.3 billion, as there were six more trading days last month than in the same month last year, the ministry said.
The week-long Lunar New Year holiday fell in January this year, rather than in February, as it did last year, accounting for the difference, it said.
Daily turnover in the local exchanges also picked up last month at NT$168.6 billion, up from NT$150.3 billion in the same period last year, as investors cut holdings amid fears over the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.
The holidays also inflated revenue from the land value increment tax to NT$9 billion, swelling 62.6 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.
Last month, there were 46,296 taxable cases, an increase of 33.7 percent year-on-year, it said.
Personal income tax revenue gained 18.4 percent, due mainly to the distribution of year-end bonuses in late January, the ministry said.
However, business income tax revenue contracted from last year’s level because of major tax refunds, it said.
Tobacco and liquor tax revenue fell 23.2 percent to NT$4.5 billion, due to a sharp decline in demand as people avoided gatherings over concerns of contracting the virus, it said.
Cumulatively, tax revenues amounted to NT$232 billion in the first two months of the year, an 8.2 percent increase from the same period last year, the ministry said.
The ministry said it remains confident about meeting this year’s budget target if the disease is contained in a timely fashion.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan