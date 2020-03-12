Market demand is expected to bounce back in the second half of this year, Delta Electronics Co (台達電) said yesterday, remaining optimistic about its business, despite a global outbreak of COVID-19.
“The coronavirus seems to be under control now in China… We are catching up on material shortages from our Chinese suppliers,” Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) told an earnings conference.
The company has recovered about 90 percent of production at its manufacturing facilities in China, he said.
CONCERNS REMAIN
However, it is facing growing concerns over end demand in the European and US markets, where the virus has now spread, he added.
“[COVID-19] will undoubtedly affect our profit margin and bottom line this quarter ... but our overseas [US and European] clients are still asking us to accelerate shipments, which is proving difficult as China has tightened its control on logistics,” Hai said.
Despite low order visibility for next quarter, Hai said that he believes market demand would soon recover, with orders rising above normal levels after being suppressed by the coronavirus, based on experience in the 2008 global financial crisis.
EXPANSION
“We will maintain our investments in research and development as we weather this storm,” Hai said. “This is a moment to test our strength and resilience as a business.”
With estimated capital expenditure of US$580 million this year, Delta said that it is to continue relocating production capacity from China to Southeast Asia and upgrade Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL’s (泰達電) facilities by installing automated machinery equipment to improve production efficiency.
A plant in India, which is to have Delta’s largest production capacity after China, is to start production next month, Hai said, adding that the company also aims to establish a local supply chain to reduce its dependency on Chinese suppliers.
Meanwhile, Delta’s plants in Taiwan would mainly focus on product development, he said.
REVENUE INCREASE
The company reported that net profit last quarter declined 15.85 percent year-on-year to NT$6.04 billion (US$200.7 million), while overall profit increased 27.07 percent to NT$23.12 billion, or earnings per share of NT$8.9.
Revenue last quarter grew 5.57 percent to NT$68.2 billion, driving a 13.12 percent increase in full-year revenue to NT$268.1 billion, company data showed.
Gross profit margin last quarter improved to 29.3 percent, from 28.3 percent a year earlier, resulting in an average of 27.8 percent for last year, the data showed.
Its board of directors on Tuesday approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$5 per share.
