GERMANY
Virus may trigger recession
The COVID-19 crisis would spark a recession in Germany, the head of the influential Ifo Institute for Economic Research told Sudwestrundfunk yesterday. Economist Clemens Fuest told the broadcaster that he saw the world on the brink of an economic crisis and that there are parallels to the 2008 financial crisis. The German government acted correctly by facilitating access to the short-time work allowance, Fuest said, but added that more must be done.
DEBT
Argentina finalizes proposal
Argentina has finalized a proposal to restructure about US$69 billion of the country’s massive public debt, the government said yesterday, hoping to delay the maturity of some institutional loans and reduce the amount owed to private creditors. The government last week said that it had recruited HSBC Holdings PLC, Lazard Ltd and Bank of America Corp to help with the restructuring. Argentina owes US$311 billion — more than 90 percent of the country’s GDP — with more than US$30 billion in repayments due before the end of this month.
SEMICONDUCTORS
US approves Cypress sale
Infineon Technologies AG’s US$8.7 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corp was approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, a small step forward for deals in an industry where regulatory and security concerns have stalled consolidation. The combination still needs approval from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation, the companies said. Shares of Cypress yesterday surged more than 40 percent in extended trading following the announcement, while Infineon shares also rose in trading in Frankfurt, Germany.
ALCOHOL
Heineken to expand facility
Heineken NV is to invest 865 million reais (US$183.1 million) to expand its brewing plant in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, the company said on Monday, as competition between the world’s two largest beer makers bubbles up. The Dutch brewer is to make the investment this year and next, and focus on its Heineken and Amstel brands at the third-largest brewing facility in Parana state, its most important market worldwide. The company did not give details of the expansion plan, saying only that production would rise by 75 percent.
BANKING
Virus to fuel Asian losses
The coronavirus outbreak is to add US$100 billion in credit losses to banks in the Asia-Pacific region this year, with Chinese lenders bearing the brunt of the damage, S&P Global Inc said yesterday. “Some activity will be lost forever,” S&P Asia-Pacific chief economist Shaun Roache wrote in a note. “We estimate an income loss of about US$211 billion, which will blow a hole in balance sheets across the region.” The COVID-19 crisis would likely exert sharp, short-term pressure on Chinese banks, the note said.
SECURITY
DR Congo gives FSG license
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has granted an insurance license to a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), a security and logistics company run by Erik Prince, the founder of private security firm Blackwater. FSG has a subsidiary in the DR Congo with a mandate to extract and sell minerals, and work in security. Prince last year pitched a plan to deploy a private army to help the Venezuelan opposition topple the government, sources told reporters.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would