Korean Air Lines Co has warned that a global outbreak of COVID-19 could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted the entry of passengers traveling from South Korea.
More than 80 percent of South Korea’s biggest carrier’s international capacity had been cut as a result of travel restrictions globally, compared with an 18 percent cut during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, Korean Air president Woo Kee-hong told employees in a memorandum dated on Monday.
‘DAUNTING’
“We can easily imagine the severity of the crisis we are facing in comparison, and what is more daunting is that the situation can get worse at any time and we cannot even predict how long it will last,” Woo said.
Korean Air had grounded about 100 of its 145 passenger aircraft, he said.
Self-help measures included deferring investments, cutting down on operational expenses and encouraging employees to take voluntary leave, he added.
“But if the situation continues for a longer period, we may reach the threshold where we cannot guarantee the company’s survival,” Woo said.
However, he said that the company was “strong and resilient,” adding: “We will keep this basic principle of minimizing the sacrifice of our employees.”
Korean Air yesterday said that it is encouraging foreign pilots to take leave from next month.
Japan on Thursday last week joined a number of countries to impose curbs on travelers from South Korea, adding to the woes of its airlines, which have been among the hardest hit by flight cancelations.
South Korea’s Asiana Airlines Inc and budget carriers Jin Air Co Ltd, Air Busan Co Ltd and T’way Air Co Ltd on Monday suspended all routes between Japan and South Korea.
The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the South Korean Financial Supervisory Service and state-run Korea Development Bank last month announced that they would extend up to 300 billion won (US$251.2 million) of liquidity to domestic budget carriers because of the crisis.
SAMSUNG SETBACK?
Separately, Samsung Display Co, a supplier for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc, has asked Vietnam to exempt 700 engineers from coronavirus-hit South Korea from a mandatory quarantine, saying that they need to prepare for the production of screens for new smartphones.
Vietnam has mandated a 14-day quarantine for people entering from South Korea to curb the spread of the virus. South Korea has reported one of the highest numbers of infections outside China.
This has come as a blow to South Korean firms, which are the biggest foreign investors in Vietnam. Samsung Display runs a factory in the Southeast Asian country, where it assembles organic LED displays used in smartphones made by Samsung Electronics, Apple and Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
“Around this time of the year, Samsung Display sends engineers from [South] Korea to Vietnam to prepare for new products scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the year,” a person familiar with the matter told reporters. “Travel restrictions could deal a setback to such plan.”
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would