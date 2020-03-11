Oil prices yesterday bounced 8 percent from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus amid a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, while new COVID-19 cases slowed in China.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be taking “major” steps to gird the US economy against the effects of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and would discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans yesterday.
Brent crude futures rose by US$2.85, or 8.3 percent, to US$37.21 per barrel by 6:05am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained US$2.46, or 7.9 percent, to US$33.59 per barrel.
Both benchmarks on Monday plunged 25 percent, dropping to their lowest since February 2016 and recording their biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991, when oil prices fell at the outset of the Gulf War.
Trading volumes in the front-month for both contracts hit record highs in the previous session after a three-year pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on Friday last week.
“In times of turmoil, nothing is more important in restoring confidence than the government appearing calm and in control of the situation, how tenuous that control may be,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
Asian shares bounced and bond yields rose from historic lows as speculation of coordinated stimulus from global central banks and governments calmed panic selling.
Sentiment was also lifted after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for the first time since the epidemic began and as the spread of the virus in China slows sharply.
Crude was also supported by hopes for a settlement to the price war and potential US output cuts, although analysts warned that gains might be temporary, as oil demand continues to be affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread beyond China and caused Italy to be placed under lockdown.
US shale producers rushed to deepen spending cuts and could reduce production after OPEC’s decision to pump full bore into a global market hit by shrinking demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“When you look at the leverage the industry is in, at prices of around US$30, it’s not profitable,” Probis Group chief investment officer Jonathan Barratt said.
“Saudis and other Middle Eastern producers have their budgetary constraints, Russia is starved for cash and the breakeven for ... shale has to be around US$50 a barrel. So the dynamics of all those put together will mean they will come to an agreement somewhere,” Barratt said.
On the demand side, the International Energy Agency said that oil demand was set to contract this year for the first time since 2009.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would