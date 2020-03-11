SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC Jan-Feb sales rise
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that consolidated sales in the first two months of the year surged 41.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$197.08 billion (US$6.56 billion). Revenue last month dropped 9.9 percent from January to NT$93.39 billion, which analysts attributed to the slow season effect. On an annual basis, sales rose 53.4 percent. Separately, chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) reported revenue of NT$18.22 billion for last month, up 28.67 percent from a year earlier, but down 8.06 percent from January. In the first two months, combined revenue grew 25.11 percent to NT$38.04 billion from NT$30.4 billion a year earlier, it said.
PETROCHEMICALS
Outlook dim as oil prices dip
The nation’s petrochemical sector is expected to see earnings momentum further damaged this quarter by falling global oil prices due to unfavorable supply-demand dynamics and severe inventory losses, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. The adverse impact is likely to be more significant on upstream companies, such as Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), as their earnings are very sensitive to oil price trends, Yuanta said. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Formosa Petrochemical might incur more than NT$10 billion in losses this quarter due to plummeting oil prices.
AUTO INDUSTRY
Pan German sales jump
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業), which distributes BMW AG and Porsche AG vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported revenue of NT$2.1 billion for last month, up 53.33 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the increase to strong sales of BMW X6 sports utility vehicles, as well as a more complete product line, Pan German said in an e-mailed statement. In the first two months of the year, combined revenue was flat at NT$4.8 billion. Sales momentum this month remains strong, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to the launch of new models, the company said.
FITNESS
Dyaco ramping up work
Fitness equipment maker Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) yesterday said it aims to raise the number of workers returning to work at its plant in Jiaxing, China, to more than 70 percent, following operational delays and postponed orders. Revenue decreased 12.8 percent annually to NT$400.47 million last month, the company said in a statement. Combined revenue in the first two months also dropped 30.78 percent to NT$834.92 million. The acquisition last month of North American exercise equipment brand Sole Fitness is expected to add to business momentum, Dyaco said.
RETAIL
Eslite to close Anping outlet
Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), which runs the Eslite bookstore chain (誠品書局) and other businesses in Taiwan and abroad, on Monday said that it would close an outlet in Tainan’s Anping District (安平) at the end of this month. The closure, prompted by the termination of its lease on the site, would reduce the number of outlets in Taiwan to 44. The company said it would continue to operate two other stores in Tainan’s east district. It had previously announced plans to close its landmark 24-hour outlet on Taipei’s Dunhua S Road at the end of May, when its lease expires.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would