SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC Jan-Feb sales rise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that consolidated sales in the first two months of the year surged 41.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$197.08 billion (US$6.56 billion). Revenue last month dropped 9.9 percent from January to NT$93.39 billion, which analysts attributed to the slow season effect. On an annual basis, sales rose 53.4 percent. Separately, chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) reported revenue of NT$18.22 billion for last month, up 28.67 percent from a year earlier, but down 8.06 percent from January. In the first two months, combined revenue grew 25.11 percent to NT$38.04 billion from NT$30.4 billion a year earlier, it said.

PETROCHEMICALS

Outlook dim as oil prices dip

The nation’s petrochemical sector is expected to see earnings momentum further damaged this quarter by falling global oil prices due to unfavorable supply-demand dynamics and severe inventory losses, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. The adverse impact is likely to be more significant on upstream companies, such as Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), as their earnings are very sensitive to oil price trends, Yuanta said. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Formosa Petrochemical might incur more than NT$10 billion in losses this quarter due to plummeting oil prices.

AUTO INDUSTRY

Pan German sales jump

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業), which distributes BMW AG and Porsche AG vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported revenue of NT$2.1 billion for last month, up 53.33 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the increase to strong sales of BMW X6 sports utility vehicles, as well as a more complete product line, Pan German said in an e-mailed statement. In the first two months of the year, combined revenue was flat at NT$4.8 billion. Sales momentum this month remains strong, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to the launch of new models, the company said.

FITNESS

Dyaco ramping up work

Fitness equipment maker Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) yesterday said it aims to raise the number of workers returning to work at its plant in Jiaxing, China, to more than 70 percent, following operational delays and postponed orders. Revenue decreased 12.8 percent annually to NT$400.47 million last month, the company said in a statement. Combined revenue in the first two months also dropped 30.78 percent to NT$834.92 million. The acquisition last month of North American exercise equipment brand Sole Fitness is expected to add to business momentum, Dyaco said.

RETAIL

Eslite to close Anping outlet

Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), which runs the Eslite bookstore chain (誠品書局) and other businesses in Taiwan and abroad, on Monday said that it would close an outlet in Tainan’s Anping District (安平) at the end of this month. The closure, prompted by the termination of its lease on the site, would reduce the number of outlets in Taiwan to 44. The company said it would continue to operate two other stores in Tainan’s east district. It had previously announced plans to close its landmark 24-hour outlet on Taipei’s Dunhua S Road at the end of May, when its lease expires.