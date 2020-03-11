Contract electronics maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦) reported that revenue last month dropped 27.31 percent from a year earlier to NT$39.51 billion (US$1.32 billion), with laptop shipments falling more than 30 percent to 1.6 million units.
The decline was mainly due to an extended Lunar New Year holiday and production disruptions at its factories in China because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Revenue in the first two months of this year plunged 18.64 percent year-on-year to NT$101.27 billion, Compal said on Monday, adding that production in China has resumed to varying degrees.
Rival maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) also saw revenue decline 21.74 percent from a year earlier to NT$49.19 billion, with laptop shipments falling more 40 percent to 1.1 million units due to production disruptions in China.
Quanta has since the fourth quarter of 2018 been shifting production from China to a plant in New Taipei City and has started setting up manufacturing facilities in Thailand.
Wistron Corp (緯創) last month saw its revenue contract 21.09 percent year-on-year to NT$44.86 billion, with laptop shipments dropping 15 percent to 850,000 units.
The firm also saw a double-digit decline in shipments of desktops, while server shipments remained stable, it said yesterday.
Having already resumed about 60 percent of its Chinese production, the company said it expects to reach full production by the end of this month.
Wistron, which also assembles older models of Apple Inc’s iPhone in India, said that production in the country remains largely intact.
Another Apple supplier, Pegatron Corp (和碩), which is reportedly to produce a next generation iPhone SE, fared better than its peers, with sales last month inching up 0.2 percent annually to NT$81.8 billion.
The company’s main manufacturing site in Shanghai has seen production mostly spared by the coronavirus, while its Kunshan plant has since recovered more than 60 percent of production, market watchers said.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would