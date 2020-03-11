Wisdom Marine Lines Co (慧洋海運) yesterday said it expects demand to recover next quarter and freight rates to rise on expectations of more Chinese companies resuming full operations, as well as increasing orders for bulk commodities, especially grain transportation from South America.
The company expects limited impact from falling crude oil prices, as fuel costs make up less than 2 percent of its operational costs.
It is to take delivery of seven new energy-efficient ships this year and retire several old vessels to keep the average age of its fleet at six years old.
Wisdom Marine, the nation’s largest dry bulk shipper, last week reported revenue of NT$844 million (US$28.1 million) for last month, down 19.84 percent from a year earlier and 14.9 percent from January.
The company attributed the decline to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has not only seen Chinese manufacturers scale back deliveries of bulk commodities, but has also resulted in a labor shortage at Chinese ports, disrupting the shipping industry.
The Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the shipping costs of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore and grain, retreated by 31 percent from an average of 668 in January to 460 last month, the company said.
Meanwhile, Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) also said that the outbreak had been a drag on its business last month.
The company makes 70 percent of its revenue on intra-Asia routes.
Wan Hai yesterday reported revenue of NT$5.01 billion for last month, a 1.44 percent decline from a year earlier.
The company “had forecast a worse revenue performance, as China makes up a big part of its total revenue,” spokeswoman Laura Su (蘇麗梅) said by telephone.
However, rising exports from nations in Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia helped offset the impact, she said.
The plunge in crude oil prices would ease the burden on shippers, which would face lower fuel costs in the long term, she added.
However, if oil prices continue falling, “it might indicate a slowdown in global consumption ... which would damage demand for shipping,” Su said. “We need to keep monitoring it.”
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would