FDC International Hotels to distribute NT$2.5 in cash and stock dividends

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) yesterday unveiled plans to distribute NT$2.5 per share in cash and stock dividends based on earnings per share of NT$2.8 last year.

The dividends consist of NT$1 in cash and NT$1.5 in stock, the company said.

The New Taipei City-based hotel and restaurant operator reported that net income last year softened 13 percent year-on-year to NT$184 million (US$6.13 million).

Increasing competition in the banquet business accounted for the profit slowdown, especially for facilities in New Taipei City and Taoyuan, the company said, adding that a corporate bond issuance also elevated interest expenditure.

The company reported NT$121.61 million in revenue for last month, a 32.1 percent retreat from a year earlier, as the effects of a global COVID-19 outbreak became evident.

For the first two months of this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$447.14 million, down 8.95 percent annually, company data showed.

FDC said that it business remained relatively resilient among its peers amid the outbreak because it made quick adjustments, and offered discounted rates for guest rooms and restaurants.

For example, Palais de Chine (君品酒店) cut its rates to support occupancy, it said.

The company said that it is conservative about first-quarter earnings, but forecast a solid improvement once the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.