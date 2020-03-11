E-commerce operators yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month as consumers increasingly turned to online shopping sites due to fears over a global COVID-19 outbreak.
Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s largest online retailer, posted record-high revenue of NT$4.95 billion (US$164.8 million) for last month, a 39.95 percent year-on-year increase.
The company, which also broadcasts TV shopping channels and distributes mail catalogues, said that sales on its online shopping platform soared 47.5 percent year-on-year and made up more than 90 percent of its total revenue.
Momo attributed the strong growth to the spread of COVID-19, which led to consumers increasing their online purchases, especially household cleaning and personal hygiene products.
As consumers avoided eating out, sales of food and beverages also increased, it said.
Overall, sales of household goods increased 81 percent year-on-year, while sales of cosmetics and health products rose 49 percent, the company said.
Momo also saw a 43 percent increase in sales of consumer electronics, driven by robust demand for laptops as students returned to school last month.
Meanwhile, rival PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) also posted record-high revenue of NT$3.52 billion for last month, a 26.98 percent increase year-on-year.
The company said that the coronavirus outbreak led to a sharp increase in sales of antimicrobial agents and other cleaning products.
The top three keyword searches across PChome’s shopping platforms last month were “masks,” “tissue paper” and “wet wipes,” the company said, adding that “rubbing alcohol” and “hand sanitizer” were also in the top 10.
With consumers spending more time at home, sales of gaming products, fitness equipment and air purifiers also increased, it said.
The same phenomenon was also observed by smaller online retailers such as Kuobrothers Corp (創業家兄弟), which posted record-high revenue of NT$415.5 million for last month, a 55.24 percent year-on-year increase.
Sales of wearable devices increased, as did sales of perfume and other popular Valentine’s Day gift items, the company said.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would