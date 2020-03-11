UNITED KINGDOM
Sussexes bow out as royals
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on Monday bowed out as senior royals, joining Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony in London before setting off on their own. The duke and duchess of Sussex were cheered as they joined other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey in their final public engagement before stepping back from their roles on March 31. Meghan joined Harry as they briefly spoke with dignitaries before the arrival of the queen.
Photo: AFP
CHINA
Dramatic Quanzhou rescue
A 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued about midnight on Monday from the rubble of a quarantine hotel, 52 hours after the building in Quanzhou collapsed. Video released by rescuers showed the two being pulled from the debris, three hours after they had been discovered. The death toll in the collapse yesterday rose to 18, with 12 people missing. Seventy-one people had been inside the hotel when it crumbled.
SOUTH KOREA
New case total declines
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) yesterday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, after 131 were confirmed on Monday, the first time in two weeks that there were fewer than 150 new cases. Yesterday’s figure was the fifth consecutive daily fall. Three more people died, taking the death toll to 54, it said. “The number of new COVID-19 cases has been declining, so we can assess the rate of increase is coming to a standstill,” said Yoon Tae-ho at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters. However, he warned against any relaxation of containment efforts.
ZIMBABWE
Thai man flees from test
A 26-year-old Thai man fled a hospital in Harare as staff were preparing to test him for COVID-19, ZTN News said on Monday. The man had been referred to Harare’s main infectious diseases hospital by a private clinic, ZTN News said. He fled the hospital with his father’s help immediately after going through incubation and while waiting to be tested. “We have reported the case to the police,” Harare City Health Director Prosper Chonzi told ZTN.
UNITED STATES
Court clears Led Zeppelin
A federal appeals court on Monday restored a jury verdict that found that Led Zeppelin did not steal Stairway to Heaven. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco handed the major win to guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant, and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit. The estate claimed that the 1971 hit Stairway to Heaven violated the copyright of the 1968 song Taurus. A majority of an 11-judge panel overturned a previous ruling that the jury in the 2016 trial should have heard the recording of Taurus.
UNITED STATES
Young endorses Sanders
Neil Young has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president, saying that he is “the real deal” to win the Democratic nomination. Writing on his personal Web site, the 74-year-old folk singer said that Sanders’ policies on climate change, student debt, healthcare and the minimum wage were the “big changes” required to beat President Donald Trump in the November election. “I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” he wrote. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one.”
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
BEER AND BAGELS: Comparing the DNA of Big Apple rats with some in China show changes that could leave them prone to similar health threats to humans, scientists say Humans are not alone in suffering from the stresses of modern city life. Researchers have found the brown rats of New York City are struggling just as hard to adapt to urban existence. Indeed it is possible that both humans and rats have undergone parallel shifts in their genetic make-up in response to city life, leaving them prone to similar health threats, such as the effects of pollutants and the consumption of highly sugared foods, they say. “We know rats have changed in incredible ways in their behavior and in their diet, just as human communities have changed,” said Arbel Harpak, a
DIVERTED: The ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship, which has arrived from Hawaii, has 21 COVID-19 infections on board and is to dock at Oakland instead of San Francisco A US cruise ship hit by COVID-19 was late on Saturday given permission to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the US surged past 400. The fast-spreading virus has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, while the US capital announced its first case on Saturday and people were coming to terms with public events being canceled across the country. The Grand Princess cruise ship has recorded 21 COVID-19 infections on board — 19 crew and two American passengers — out of 45 people tested. Authorities ordered the vessel to remain at
A bill aimed at curbing online child sex abuse is pitting the US government against the tech sector, in a battle about encryption and liability for illegal online content. The bipartisan measure unveiled by US senators on Thursday ties together two separate issues — law enforcement’s access to encrypted online content, and tech platforms’ legal immunity for what users post. In unveiling the measure, senators said they were aiming to curb images of child sex abuse by forcing tech platforms to cooperate with law enforcement on encryption or risk losing the legal immunity for what is posted on their Web sites. Digital rights