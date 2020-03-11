The US called for a vote at the UN Security Council yesterday to endorse Washington’s deal with the Taliban in a bid to pave the way to peace in Afghanistan, diplomats said.
The US military has begun withdrawing troops as part of the pullout agreed in the Feb. 29 agreement with the Taliban.
The request for a UN vote came after difficult negotiations that began a week ago, diplomats said on Monday.
China requested in the last draft — already revised three times — that the resolution mention “regional cooperation,” the sources said.
The resolution comes amid a series of institutional crises in Afghanistan, following the double swearing in on Monday of President Ashraf Ghani, and his rival and former Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom have claimed victory in the country’s presidential election.
According to the draft text, the Security Council “urges the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to advance the peace process, including by participating in intra-Afghan negotiations through a diverse and inclusive negotiating team composed of Afghan political and civil society leaders, including women.”
The US’ request that the Security Council adjust its agreement with the Taliban is a rare move in the forum for an accord between a foreign country and an insurgent group, diplomats said.
Diplomats were surprised that the agreement included two secret appendices on the fight against terrorism that council members were expected to approve without knowing their content, which one diplomat described as “unbelievable.”
Russia’s position on the resolution remains uncertain.
Moscow had hinted on Friday that it might oppose the text after the US rejected a statement endorsing a ceasefire agreement in Syria between Russia and Turkey.
The US draft on Afghanistan “welcomes” the Feb. 29 pullout deal and “calls upon all states to provide their full support to promoting the successful negotiation of a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement which ends the war for the benefit of all Afghans.”
Washington’s plan also puts pressure on the Afghan government to engage in negotiations with the Taliban to achieve a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
Although the first version of the text, released last week, omitted any mention of women, the latest text mentions them several times.
That text, which was to be put to a vote, “emphasizes the importance of the effective and meaningful participation of women, youth and minorities, and affirms that any political settlement must protect the rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities.”
The US resolution also states that the council would be ready to review the status of UN sanctions imposed in 2011 “in order to support the peace process.”
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
BEER AND BAGELS: Comparing the DNA of Big Apple rats with some in China show changes that could leave them prone to similar health threats to humans, scientists say Humans are not alone in suffering from the stresses of modern city life. Researchers have found the brown rats of New York City are struggling just as hard to adapt to urban existence. Indeed it is possible that both humans and rats have undergone parallel shifts in their genetic make-up in response to city life, leaving them prone to similar health threats, such as the effects of pollutants and the consumption of highly sugared foods, they say. “We know rats have changed in incredible ways in their behavior and in their diet, just as human communities have changed,” said Arbel Harpak, a
DIVERTED: The ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship, which has arrived from Hawaii, has 21 COVID-19 infections on board and is to dock at Oakland instead of San Francisco A US cruise ship hit by COVID-19 was late on Saturday given permission to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the US surged past 400. The fast-spreading virus has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, while the US capital announced its first case on Saturday and people were coming to terms with public events being canceled across the country. The Grand Princess cruise ship has recorded 21 COVID-19 infections on board — 19 crew and two American passengers — out of 45 people tested. Authorities ordered the vessel to remain at
A bill aimed at curbing online child sex abuse is pitting the US government against the tech sector, in a battle about encryption and liability for illegal online content. The bipartisan measure unveiled by US senators on Thursday ties together two separate issues — law enforcement’s access to encrypted online content, and tech platforms’ legal immunity for what users post. In unveiling the measure, senators said they were aiming to curb images of child sex abuse by forcing tech platforms to cooperate with law enforcement on encryption or risk losing the legal immunity for what is posted on their Web sites. Digital rights