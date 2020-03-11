Concern that US President Donald Trump himself could be exposed to COVID-19 through contact with two US Republican lawmakers loomed on Monday as US stocks plummeted, feeding growing national anxiety.
Trump, who flew back to Washington after a weekend of golfing at his Florida resort and having dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has spent weeks dismissing the seriousness of the threat.
However, after an emergency meeting with administration staff, he told journalists that he was to propose “very substantial” economic measures to the US Congress yesterday.
Photo: Reuters
These were to include tax relief and aid for workers in the gig economy.
Trump said he was to hold a news conference yesterday to discuss the measures, adding that the virus has “blindsided the world.”
The run on stock market prices robbed Trump of one of his main talking points ahead of November’s US presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 7.8 percent lower in the worst session since 2008.
With images of a virus-struck cruise ship constantly on live television, Trump’s tweet on Monday that “life & the economy go on” seemed increasingly out of touch.
Alarm mounted further after at least two US Republican lawmakers who had met with Trump announced that they were going into self-quarantine, fearing that they were exposed to the virus at a conservative conference just outside Washington.
One of them, US Representative Matt Gaetz, had traveled with Trump on Air Force One on Monday.
Another, US Representative Doug Collins, was with Trump on Friday during a coronavirus briefing at the headquarters of the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also went into self-quarantine on Monday after learning he might also have been exposed at the same conference.
Although he is not exhibiting symptoms, and a precautionary test came back negative, “he’ll be self-quarantined till the 14 day period passes Wednesday,” his spokesman said on Twitter.
The spreading virus also raises questions over whether Trump would be able to continue holding the large rallies at the heart of his re-election campaign.
Trump has not been tested for the virus, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Monday.
“He has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” she said in a statement.
Stories of new cases flooded in across the country — from a Washington church rector to the head of New York City’s ports authority — as some stores ran out of hand sanitizer and masks.
Grisham said that there was no need for worry, denying reports that staff had been instructed to limit face-to-face meetings.
“While we have asked all Americans to exercise commonsense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting,” Grisham said.
Trump himself appeared to be less than strict about disease-prevention guidelines as he shook hands with well-wishers while in Florida on Monday.
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
BEER AND BAGELS: Comparing the DNA of Big Apple rats with some in China show changes that could leave them prone to similar health threats to humans, scientists say Humans are not alone in suffering from the stresses of modern city life. Researchers have found the brown rats of New York City are struggling just as hard to adapt to urban existence. Indeed it is possible that both humans and rats have undergone parallel shifts in their genetic make-up in response to city life, leaving them prone to similar health threats, such as the effects of pollutants and the consumption of highly sugared foods, they say. “We know rats have changed in incredible ways in their behavior and in their diet, just as human communities have changed,” said Arbel Harpak, a
DIVERTED: The ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship, which has arrived from Hawaii, has 21 COVID-19 infections on board and is to dock at Oakland instead of San Francisco A US cruise ship hit by COVID-19 was late on Saturday given permission to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the US surged past 400. The fast-spreading virus has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, while the US capital announced its first case on Saturday and people were coming to terms with public events being canceled across the country. The Grand Princess cruise ship has recorded 21 COVID-19 infections on board — 19 crew and two American passengers — out of 45 people tested. Authorities ordered the vessel to remain at
A bill aimed at curbing online child sex abuse is pitting the US government against the tech sector, in a battle about encryption and liability for illegal online content. The bipartisan measure unveiled by US senators on Thursday ties together two separate issues — law enforcement’s access to encrypted online content, and tech platforms’ legal immunity for what users post. In unveiling the measure, senators said they were aiming to curb images of child sex abuse by forcing tech platforms to cooperate with law enforcement on encryption or risk losing the legal immunity for what is posted on their Web sites. Digital rights