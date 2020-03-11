Britain’s Prince Andrew has “completely shut the door” on cooperating with US investigators in the Jeffrey Epstein case and they are now “considering” further options, a New York prosecutor said on Monday.
Andrew was a friend of Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender whose death in custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in New York last year was ruled a suicide.
Andrew has denied all claims of sexual misconduct relating to the Epstein case, but has stepped back from public duties as a result of his connection to it.
Photo: AFP
Speaking to reporters, Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that “contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s coconspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options.”
In November last year, Andrew said that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required.”
Berman made a similar claim in January, which former sex crimes prosecutors told the Guardian was most likely a move designed to win political support for the investigation.
Buckingham Palace said then that it would not comment and the matter was being dealt with by the prince’s legal team.
Contacted on Monday, a palace spokeswoman said: “The issue is being dealt with by the Duke of York’s legal team.”
Buckingham Palace has consistently refused to reveal any details of Andrew’s legal team, but the duke has reportedly hired Clare Montgomery, a senior barrister at Matrix Chambers, whose clients have included former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet and Shrien Dewani, charged with and acquitted of murdering his wife in South Africa.
She also prosecuted the Metropolitan police over the death of Jean Charles de Menezes, shot dead in a failed anti-terror operation.
Andrew has been accused of having sex with a young woman provided by Epstein, a claim he categorically denies.
In an interview with the BBC in December last year, the accuser, Virginia Giuffre, now 35, called Andrew’s denial “BS.”
“He knows what happened,” she said. “I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”
The Guardian has reported that according to flight logs, Andrew was among nine people on Epstein’s airplane for a trip from the US Virgin Islands to Florida in February 1999.
A lawsuit filed by the US territory’s attorney general in January cites new evidence that Epstein “held captive underage girls” there as recently as 2018.
Montgomery declined to comment to an inquiry from the Guardian.
She is reportedly briefed by Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who has defended British troops against war crime allegations.
It has been reported he was appointed directly by Andrew, although this has not been confirmed by the palace.
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
BEER AND BAGELS: Comparing the DNA of Big Apple rats with some in China show changes that could leave them prone to similar health threats to humans, scientists say Humans are not alone in suffering from the stresses of modern city life. Researchers have found the brown rats of New York City are struggling just as hard to adapt to urban existence. Indeed it is possible that both humans and rats have undergone parallel shifts in their genetic make-up in response to city life, leaving them prone to similar health threats, such as the effects of pollutants and the consumption of highly sugared foods, they say. “We know rats have changed in incredible ways in their behavior and in their diet, just as human communities have changed,” said Arbel Harpak, a
DIVERTED: The ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship, which has arrived from Hawaii, has 21 COVID-19 infections on board and is to dock at Oakland instead of San Francisco A US cruise ship hit by COVID-19 was late on Saturday given permission to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the US surged past 400. The fast-spreading virus has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, while the US capital announced its first case on Saturday and people were coming to terms with public events being canceled across the country. The Grand Princess cruise ship has recorded 21 COVID-19 infections on board — 19 crew and two American passengers — out of 45 people tested. Authorities ordered the vessel to remain at
A bill aimed at curbing online child sex abuse is pitting the US government against the tech sector, in a battle about encryption and liability for illegal online content. The bipartisan measure unveiled by US senators on Thursday ties together two separate issues — law enforcement’s access to encrypted online content, and tech platforms’ legal immunity for what users post. In unveiling the measure, senators said they were aiming to curb images of child sex abuse by forcing tech platforms to cooperate with law enforcement on encryption or risk losing the legal immunity for what is posted on their Web sites. Digital rights