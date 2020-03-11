In a beer hall in eastern Germany, locals are toasting the man they are counting on to see out German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her brand of liberal conservatism.
Friedrich Merz, whose line on Syrian asylum seekers is “we can’t accept you here,” goes down well with his audience as he campaigns to succeed Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and possibly the country.
Merz’s promise to shift the CDU to the right is as popular as the beer and herrings laid on to accompany his pitch to a party rally in the town of Apolda.
Photo: Reuters
The CDU veteran is locked in a battle for the party’s soul with Armin Laschet, a centrist offering continuity after Merkel steps down in time for the next election, due by October next year.
The CDU plans to pick a new leader at a special congress on April 25, with Merz currently leading Laschet in the polls by 35 percent to 24 percent.
At stake is Germany’s reputation — personified by Merkel — as Europe’s champion of the post-war liberal order, an issue now being blurred by the CDU’s domestic preoccupation with the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
Whoever wins the CDU leadership faces the daunting challenge of uniting the party.
“Laschet is Merkel 2.0,” said Axel Zimmermann, 51, a bank clerk and one of 1,500 supporters who gave Merz a standing ovation at the beer hall rally in Apolda, a small, left-behind town in the eastern German state of Thuringia.
“Laschet will win elections and compromise to build coalitions, but he won’t be able to unite the CDU,” Zimmermann said. “Merz will take the CDU to the right. This will unite the CDU and weaken the AfD. What’s the point of winning elections if your party is falling apart?”
Straight-talking Merz, a 64-year-old lawyer, offers a socially conservative, pro-business pitch that appeals to the CDU’s core of mainly western, Catholic men who see Merkel — a Protestant from the east — as an anomaly.
Earlier this month Merz had a simple message for Syrian refugees who might be hoping to leave Turkey: “There is no point in coming to Germany.”
That strikes a chord in Thuringia, where Merkel’s decision in 2015 to open Germany’s borders to a million refugees fleeing war in the Middle East fueled the rise of the nationalist AfD.
By contrast, Laschet, 59, is making a more inclusive offer and last month won the support of German Minister of Health Jens Spahn, who appeals to some on the CDU’s more conservative wing, as a running mate.
“The CDU is bigger than either one of us, this is about the future of our country and the CDU,” Spahn said, adding that it was time to build bridges within the party.
Germany’s most successful political party since the end of World War II is now struggling to find a way forward after many of its voters have fled to the far-right AfD and the leftist Greens.
Merkel’s supporters, who back Laschet, premier of Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, fear that any shift to the right could cost the CDU dearly at the ballot box.
They point to the Greens, now the second most popular party in opinion polls, as the main threat to the CDU, and say that the conservatives should stick to the middle-ground strategy that has handed Merkel’s party four straight election victories.
However, Merz’s supporters say Germany desperately needs a distinctively conservative party to counter the AfD, to which the CDU has lost the most supporters.
“We have a crisis and this is that we don’t know what we stand for anymore,” said Christian Sitter of the Werte Union, or Values Union, an ultra-conservative grouping in Merkel’s conservative bloc, which has ruled with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) during 11 of the chancellor’s 15 years in power.
“Merkel has been more interested in surviving as chancellor than in uniting the party,” Sitter said. “To survive she cut wishy-washy deals with the SPD and silenced the conservative wing. Now we are saying we want to be heard again.”
The debate over what the CDU stands for and its position vis-a-vis the AfD came to a head in Thuringia last month, when CDU lawmakers sided with the AfD to elect a new state premier, shattering the post-war consensus among established parties of shunning the far right.
So great was the resulting controversy that the newly elected premier quit after a few days and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who defeated Merz to win the CDU leadership in December 2018, abandoned her ambitions to run for chancellor.
Her authority crushed, Kramp-Karrenbauer decided to step down, opening the way for Merz and Laschet to duke it out.
“We have two choices: more of the same or a new start, and we choose a new start,” Merz said to loud applause in Apolda.
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
BEER AND BAGELS: Comparing the DNA of Big Apple rats with some in China show changes that could leave them prone to similar health threats to humans, scientists say Humans are not alone in suffering from the stresses of modern city life. Researchers have found the brown rats of New York City are struggling just as hard to adapt to urban existence. Indeed it is possible that both humans and rats have undergone parallel shifts in their genetic make-up in response to city life, leaving them prone to similar health threats, such as the effects of pollutants and the consumption of highly sugared foods, they say. “We know rats have changed in incredible ways in their behavior and in their diet, just as human communities have changed,” said Arbel Harpak, a
DIVERTED: The ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship, which has arrived from Hawaii, has 21 COVID-19 infections on board and is to dock at Oakland instead of San Francisco A US cruise ship hit by COVID-19 was late on Saturday given permission to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the US surged past 400. The fast-spreading virus has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, while the US capital announced its first case on Saturday and people were coming to terms with public events being canceled across the country. The Grand Princess cruise ship has recorded 21 COVID-19 infections on board — 19 crew and two American passengers — out of 45 people tested. Authorities ordered the vessel to remain at
A bill aimed at curbing online child sex abuse is pitting the US government against the tech sector, in a battle about encryption and liability for illegal online content. The bipartisan measure unveiled by US senators on Thursday ties together two separate issues — law enforcement’s access to encrypted online content, and tech platforms’ legal immunity for what users post. In unveiling the measure, senators said they were aiming to curb images of child sex abuse by forcing tech platforms to cooperate with law enforcement on encryption or risk losing the legal immunity for what is posted on their Web sites. Digital rights