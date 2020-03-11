Stern-faced EU leaders on Monday warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to respect the terms of a previous deal to keep migrants away from Europe’s borders, after the Turkish leader traveled to Brussels to demand more support.
There was no disguising the tension at the European Council after the talks, with Erdogan choosing to head straight for the airport rather than a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.
“Clearly we do have our disagreements, but we have spoken plainly and we have spoken openly to each other,” Von der Leyen told reporters.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Von der Leyen and Michel both said that the 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey — under which Ankara agreed to block migrants and refugees from heading to Greece in exchange for billions of euros in EU aid — remains valid.
Michel said that High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell would be working with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu in the next few days “to be certain that we are on the same page that we have the same interpretation about what we do, in Turkey and at the level of the European Union, in order to implement the deal.”
Erdogan did not speak to reporters after the meeting, despite Turkish officials saying earlier that he planned to do so.
A Turkish presidential only said that “the meeting at the EU was productive.”
Beforehand, Erdogan had made clear that his priority was to seek more support for his country in the conflict in Syria and to cope with millions of refugees from the fighting.
Before heading to the European Council, he held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and told him bluntly: “NATO is in a critical process in which it needs to clearly show its alliance solidarity.”
EU SHIELD
Erdogan also appeared annoyed that — rather than listening to his concerns — Von der Leyen and Michel have backed Greece as Europe’s “shield” against migrants encouraged to leave Turkey.
He had harsh words for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government, which has already been allocated 700 million euros (US$797 million) by Brussels to secure its borders and cope with the new arrivals.
“It is irrational and inconsiderate that an ally and a neighboring country point to Turkey as responsible for the irregular migration,” Erdogan said. “We will not allow this country to try to get unfair gains by using its current position.”
Mitsotakis did not take such talk lying down, responding furiously in an address to the German Council on Foreign Relations.
“Why do we spend so much on defense? It’s because our neighbor is Turkey and not Denmark,” he said. “As prime minister of Greece I don’t have to listen to lessons on human rights from Turkey.”
