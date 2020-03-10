A fire over the weekend destroyed most of the voting machines stored in the Venezuelan National Electoral Council’s main warehouse in the capital, Caracas, the council said on Sunday, potentially complicating parliamentary elections this year.
Nearly 50,000 voting machines and almost 600 computers were lost in the fire, which broke out on Saturday, council president Tibisay Lucena said.
“There was little that could be rescued,” Lucena said in a statement broadcast on state television.
Photo: Reuters
“If there are small groups [of people] who think that this will end our constitutionally established electoral processes, they are very wrong,” she said.
She did not elaborate on how many voting machines were still available for use, or how the incident would affect elections.
Lucena said she had asked state prosecutors to look into the cause of the blaze, which did not cause any injuries.
The South American country’s elections have come under heavy criticism since President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election was widely dismissed as rigged in his favor, leading dozens of governments around the world last year to disavow his government.
Smartmatic, the company that manufactures the equipment, halted its Venezuelan operations in 2017 after a disputed referendum to create a parliamentary superbody known as the Constituent Assembly.
The results of that vote had been inflated by at least 1 million votes in favor of the government, the company said.
