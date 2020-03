Mexican women protest violence

‘STATE OF WAR’: Women yesterday were to stay away from their normal roles to show that when they are not there, ‘the city would not circulate’

AP, MEXICO CITY





Thousands of women across Mexico were to stay home from work or school for “A Day Without Women” yesterday, a day after International Women’s Day, when an unprecedented number of them filled the streets to protest rampant gender violence.

The back-to-back protests mark an intensification of the struggle by Mexican women against violence and impunity in one of the most dangerous countries in the world for females. Women in Argentina and Chile have staged strikes in previous years and were to do so again yesterday.

“What we want to provoke is that they see that if we’re not there, the city won’t circulate. That there are many of us. What are they going to do without us if they are killing us?” said Viviana Mendez, a lawyer and mother who planned to take part in the strike.

Women roll a vehicle over during a protest to mark International Women’s Day in Zocalo Square in Mexico City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The idea is to become invisible for a day so that coworkers, bosses, boyfriends, husbands and in some cases children reflect on the absence of each participating woman.

Government data show that 3,825 women met violent deaths last year, 7 percent more than in 2018. That works out to about 10 women slain each day in Mexico. Thousands more have gone missing without a trace in recent years.

“In Mexico it’s like we’re in a state of war; we’re in a humanitarian crisis because of the quantity of women that have disappeared or been killed,” said Maria de la Luz Estrada, coordinator of the National Citizen’s Observatory of Femicide.

A woman has her face painted during a rally on International Women’s Day in Mexico City on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg

A Facebook group called “A Day Without Women” has more than 320,000 Mexican members who debate and inform each other about the possible consequences of not going to the office, hospital or school for one day.

The call to protest grew last month after two murders rocked Mexico City: that of a young woman horribly disfigured, apparently by a boyfriend, and that of a seven-year-old girl abducted from her school.

In Mexico, major banks, media companies and law firms have joined the call to action. The Coparmex business confederation encouraged its more than 36,000 member companies across the country to take part.

Women smash a car with hammers during a protest against gender violence in Mexico City on Sunday. Photo: EPA

The strike comes less than a day after tens of thousands of women wearing purple poured into the streets of Mexico City to protest gender violence. Some protesters spray painted messages like “Mexico kills women” onto monuments, smashed windows and set fires. Most marched peacefully.

However, a group of women outside Mexico City’s main cathedral clashed with men protesting abortion, with scuffles leaving dozens injured.

Wearing green bandanas symbolizing support for abortion rights, at least a dozen women ripped down banners describing abortion as femicide and set them on fire.

At the doors to the National Palace where the president lives, activists tossed Molotov cocktails over a contingent of policewomen in riot gear who were among nearly 3,000 female officers deployed during the march.

One of the homemade bombs burst amid a cluster of protesters, setting the pants of a female photographer from newspaper El Universal on fire.

The newspaper said she was hospitalized with second-degree burns.

Along the palace walls, graffitied slogans rebuked the government, including: “The president doesn’t care about us” and “misogynist AMLO,” referring to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Activists also used hammers to tear down a metal barrier surrounding the Bank of Mexico, and lit a bonfire whose flames and smoke could be seen blocks away from the public square.

Murders of women in Mexico are often accompanied by sexual violence and stunning brutality. Some women are burned. Some are mutilated.

Protesters tinted red the water of the fountain to the Roman goddess Diana in Mexico City — to symbolize the blood of victims — and also the water of a fountain to the Roman goddess of wisdom, Minerva, in Guadalajara.

Activists then carpeted Mexico City’s central Zocalo Square with victims’ names in white block letters. The names came from public records of deaths that appear to fall into the category of femicide, meaning those women’s killings showed marks of hatred for women.

Housewives, students and mothers took to the streets of Mexico City wearing purple shirts, bandannas and hats.

They carried signs saying: “I’m marching today so that I don’t die tomorrow.”

Additional reporting by Reuters