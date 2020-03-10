Hong Kong authorities say they have seized “significant quantities of homemade explosives” and arrested more than a dozen people in raids across the territory.
Separately, police were accused of overzealous responses at two protests on Sunday, arresting multiple people and pepper-spraying journalists.
The pre-dawn raids on Sunday were in connection with an alleged campaign to get the government to close its borders with China to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Hong Kong police said.
Photo: Reuters
The force said the raids across 22 locations found electrical equipment, 1.5kg of explosives and 2.6 tonnes of chemicals. Twelve men and five women aged from 21 to 53 were arrested.
A senior bomb disposal officer, Alick McWhirter, said officers retrieved three homemade bombs that were “close to completion.”
“Significant quantities of homemade explosives ready to be used were seized [along with] and an enormous quantity of precursor chemicals ready to be manufactured into yet more homemade explosives — over 2,500kg of chemicals,” McWhirter said.
Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong had faced “an ongoing bombing campaign … that has been both violent and indiscriminate,” he said, adding that the campaign was designed “to intimidate in order to achieve political ends.”
Some in Hong Kong questioned the timing of the raids and accused police of being heavy-handed.
Also on Sunday, police were accused of a heavy-handed response to a protest in Tai Po, where people objected to the establishment of a clinic for suspected COVID-19 cases in a high-density residential area.
Several people were taken away by police, and attendees including journalists were pepper-sprayed.
Prior to the protest police said the gathering was unlawful and warned against violence and “illegal acts of roadblocking.”
Tai Po District Councilor Man Nim-chi (文念志) told the South China Morning Post that she was pepper-sprayed despite standing near journalists to act as an observer.
“But one officer rushed in my direction and pepper-sprayed me in the face. It is sheer abuse of power,” she said.
On Sunday evening large numbers of police and riot squad officers gathered in Tseung Kwan O ahead of a planned vigil for 22-year-old student Alex Chow (周梓樂), who died after falling from a building during last year’s protests.
Hundreds of black-clad people, holding candles, showed up at the parking lot for the vigil.
Reports and social media footage showed arrests, mass stop-and-searches, and kettling of crowds in an effort to disperse the crowd.
Police said they seized Molotov cocktails, glass bottles, lighters, a batch of bricks, umbrellas and helmets in a car park near the vigil.
Additional reporting by Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
UNITED STATES Trump taps Meadows President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had chosen Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff — the fourth person to hold the position since he took office. Meadows, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, is to replace Mick Mulvaney, who had been serving as acting chief of staff since Trump fired John Kelly in December 2018. “I have known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become
US WITHDRAWAL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that despite the attack, which killed 32 people, violence was still less than it had been in five or six years The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban. Dozens of people were killed on Friday when gunmen opened fire at a political rally in Kabul. The attack highlights a glaring lack of security in the Afghan capital just 14 months ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of all foreign forces. It also calls into question a key element of the US-Taliban deal signed Saturday last week — whether the Taliban can stop militants such as IS from running amok in Afghanistan after US forces pull out. In a