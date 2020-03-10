HK police say raids found bomb-making materials

PROTESTS, ARRESTS: The Sunday morning searches were reportedly linked to a campaign calling for border closures over the virus outbreak

The Guardian, HONG KONG





Hong Kong authorities say they have seized “significant quantities of homemade explosives” and arrested more than a dozen people in raids across the territory.

Separately, police were accused of overzealous responses at two protests on Sunday, arresting multiple people and pepper-spraying journalists.

The pre-dawn raids on Sunday were in connection with an alleged campaign to get the government to close its borders with China to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Hong Kong police said.

A Hong Kong riot police officer holds pepper spray on Sunday night as he tries to disperse anti-government protesters during a vigil at a parking lot to mourn last year’s death of student Alex Chow. Photo: Reuters

The force said the raids across 22 locations found electrical equipment, 1.5kg of explosives and 2.6 tonnes of chemicals. Twelve men and five women aged from 21 to 53 were arrested.

A senior bomb disposal officer, Alick McWhirter, said officers retrieved three homemade bombs that were “close to completion.”

“Significant quantities of homemade explosives ready to be used were seized [along with] and an enormous quantity of precursor chemicals ready to be manufactured into yet more homemade explosives — over 2,500kg of chemicals,” McWhirter said.

Anti-government protesters attend a vigil in Hong Kong on Sunday night to mourn the death of student Alex Chow and others who died last year. Photo: Reuters

Hong Kong had faced “an ongoing bombing campaign … that has been both violent and indiscriminate,” he said, adding that the campaign was designed “to intimidate in order to achieve political ends.”

Some in Hong Kong questioned the timing of the raids and accused police of being heavy-handed.

Also on Sunday, police were accused of a heavy-handed response to a protest in Tai Po, where people objected to the establishment of a clinic for suspected COVID-19 cases in a high-density residential area.

Several people were taken away by police, and attendees including journalists were pepper-sprayed.

Prior to the protest police said the gathering was unlawful and warned against violence and “illegal acts of roadblocking.”

Tai Po District Councilor Man Nim-chi (文念志) told the South China Morning Post that she was pepper-sprayed despite standing near journalists to act as an observer.

“But one officer rushed in my direction and pepper-sprayed me in the face. It is sheer abuse of power,” she said.

On Sunday evening large numbers of police and riot squad officers gathered in Tseung Kwan O ahead of a planned vigil for 22-year-old student Alex Chow (周梓樂), who died after falling from a building during last year’s protests.

Hundreds of black-clad people, holding candles, showed up at the parking lot for the vigil.

Reports and social media footage showed arrests, mass stop-and-searches, and kettling of crowds in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Police said they seized Molotov cocktails, glass bottles, lighters, a batch of bricks, umbrellas and helmets in a car park near the vigil.

Additional reporting by Reuters