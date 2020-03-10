European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday said ahead of migration crisis talks with Turkish President Tayyip Recap Erdogan that Ankara must move refugees and migrants away from the Greek border.
“Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border,” Von der Leyen told a news conference.
She said ensuring the right to asylum, support for both Turkey and Greece, as well as moving people — especially minors — stranded on the Greek islands to mainland Europe were immediately needed too.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Erdogan was scheduled to meet with Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.
They would “discuss EU-Turkey matters, including migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria,” Michel’s spokesman said on Twitter.
Tens of thousands of asylum seekers have been trying to break through the land border from Turkey for a week after Ankara announced it would no longer prevent people from trying to cross into the EU.
Turkey, which hosts about 4 million mostly Syrian refugees, has repeatedly railed against what it describes as unfair burden-sharing.
Erdogan on Sunday called on Greece to “open the gates” to the migrants after Greek police used tear gas and water cannons in skirmishes with crowds at the border.
“I hope I will return from Belgium with different outcomes,” he said in a speech in Istanbul as he announced the meeting.
“Hey Greece! I appeal to you ... open the gates as well and be free of this burden,” he said. “Let them go to other European countries.”
Early yesterday, Germany said the EU was considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps.
“A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a ‘coalition of the willing’ to take in these children,” the government said in a statement.
Berlin was ready to take in an “appropriate” share, it added, saying the country wanted to support Greece in the “difficult” situation it is facing.
Concern over the plight of the minors have grown as they either require urgent medical treatment or are unaccompanied by adults.
Erdogan on Friday ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent risky Aegean sea crossings after more than 1,700 migrants landed on Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey over the past week.
However, the coastguard said Turkey’s policy of allowing migrants and refugees to leave by land was untouched, and the instruction only affected sea crossings.
In 2016, Turkey and the EU agreed a deal whereby Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid in exchange for Turkish authorities curbing the flow of migrants.
Ankara has repeatedly accused the bloc of not fulfilling promises that were made while Europe suffered its worst refugee crisis since World War II, but the EU says it is disbursing the funds.
