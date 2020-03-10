Australian regulator sues Facebook for exposing user data

Bloomberg





Facebook Inc is being sued in Australia by the nation’s privacy regulator, which claims the social media giant exposed the personal data of more than 300,000 users to the risk of being used for political profiling.

In proceedings lodged in the Australian Federal Court, Australian Information Commissioner Angelene Falk alleged that Facebook repeatedly breached privacy laws by disclosing user information to the “This is Your Digital Life” app, a statement issued by the commissioner’s office said yesterday.

The personal data of 311,127 Australian Facebook users was “exposed to the risk of being disclosed” to consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and used for profiling purposes, the statement said.

Facebook has weathered controversy over privacy almost since its inception and has come under particular scrutiny in recent years in the US and Europe.

It reached a US$5 billion deal in July with the US Federal Trade Commission to settle an investigation into its privacy practices stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal that came to light in early 2018.

“All entities operating in Australia must be transparent and accountable in the way they handle personal information,” Falk said in the statement.

“We consider the design of the Facebook platform meant that users were unable to exercise reasonable choice and control about how their personal information was disclosed,” she said.

Facebook has fully cooperated with the commissioner over the past two years of her investigation, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

“We’ve made major changes to our platforms, in consultation with international regulators, to restrict the information available to app developers, implement new governance protocols and build industry-leading controls to help people protect and manage their data,” the company said.