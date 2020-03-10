North Korea yesterday fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation of its earlier live-fire exercises.
The three launches were made from an eastern coastal town in the North’s South Hamgyong province, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The multiple kinds of projectiles flew as far as 200km at a maximum altitude of 50km, it said.
Photo: AFP
South Korea expressed “strong regret” over the launches that violate a past inter-Korean agreement aimed at lowering military animosities, the statement said.
The South Korean National Security Office director, minister of national defense and National Intelligence Service director held an emergency video conference and agreed that the North Korean action was not helpful to efforts to establish a peace on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said.
The North Korean launches were likely ballistic, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.
Japan detected multiple projectiles that traveled 100km to 200km but none landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, he said.
“North Korea’s latest action, on top of its repeated firings of ballistic missiles, is a serious threat to the peace and safety of Japan and ... a grave problem for the entire international society,” Suga said.
In the past 10 days, Pyongyang has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since November last year.
Kim began the new year with a vow to bolster his nuclear deterrent and not to be bound by a major weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a US-led diplomacy aimed at convincing him to abandon his nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits.
South Korea and some European countries protested the second North Korea drills on March 1, which they believe involved ballistic missile launches in a contravention of UN Security Council resolutions.
North Korea insists it has the right to conduct military drills in the face of US and South Korean forces on its doorstep.
The UN Security Council did not issue a statement after North Korea’s March 1 drills, but five European members condemned what they called “provocative actions.”
Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and the UK said afterward that the tests undermine regional and international peace, security and stability, and contravene unanimous council resolutions.
The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday accused the five European countries of “repeating an absurd argument of condemnation and violation resolutions of the UN whenever we conducted military drills.”
“The illogical thinking and sophism of these countries are just gradually bearing a close resemblance to the US which is hostile to us,” the ministry said in a statement. “The reckless behavior of these countries instigated by the US will become a fuse that will trigger our yet another momentous reaction.”
Last week, Kim Jong-un’s younger sister leveled diatribes and crude insults against Seoul for criticizing its earlier live-fire exercises.
However, her statement was followed by Kim sending a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressing condolences over the South’s coronavirus outbreak.
Some experts say that North Korea might intend to catch South Korea off balance before seeking help in reviving its dilapidated economy, since the US has said sanctions on North Korea would stay in place unless it takes significant steps toward denuclearization.
