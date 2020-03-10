Virus Outbreak: Saudi Arabia beefs up COVID-19 control measures

AFP and Reuters, RIYADH and TEHRAN





Saudi Arabia yesterday announced that it would impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals (US$133,219) on those who do not declare correct health-related information at entry points, according to state TV

The kingdom on Sunday cordoned off an oil-rich Shiite stronghold, suspended air and sea travel to nine countries, and closed schools and universities, in a series of measures to contain COVID-19.

The lockdown on Qatif, an eastern area that is home to about 500,000 people, is the first action of its kind across the Gulf region, which has more than 230 confirmed cases — most of them people returning from religious pilgrimages to Shiite-majority Iran.

Given the kingdom’s 11 recorded cases of COVID-19 are from Qatif, “it has been decided to temporarily suspend entry and exit” from the area, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Except for essential services such as pharmacies and gas stations, work would stop in all government and private institutions in Qatif, the statement added.

Although the ministry said the lockdown was temporary, it risks fueling resentment in the flashpoint region, the residents of which have long accused the Sunni-dominated government of discrimination, a charge Riyadh denies.

The government also decided to temporarily suspend travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy and Iraq, as well as suspend the entry of those coming from those countries, SPA reported.

“The kingdom also decided to stop air and sea travel between the kingdom and the mentioned countries,” it added.

The decision is expected to leave expat workers from those countries, as well as Saudi travelers, stranded.

Saudi Arabia also announced it was closing all public and private universities and schools across the country until further notice, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia has blamed arch-rival Iran for its spike in COVID-19 cases, while condemning Tehran for allowing its citizens entry without stamping their passports.

The Riyadh government has reminded its nationals of a standing ban on travel to Iran, as the two countries are locked in a battle for regional supremacy.

Iran yesterday reported 43 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 237.

“In the past 24 hours, 595 new cases infected with coronavirus were identified in the country and the overall number of those infected rose to 7,167,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the Iranian minister of health said in a tweet.

“So far, 2,394 of the confirmed cases have recovered,” he added.