China yesterday closed several makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic.
New virus cases in China — which accounts for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 infections worldwide — have declined in the past few weeks in a sign that the nation’s unprecedented lockdown measures are working.
The improving situation stands in stark contrast with the growing global spread of the disease that has affected scores of countries and prompted some governments to impose their own draconian measures and quarantines.
Photo: AFP
China yesterday reported 40 new infections nationwide — the smallest increase since it began reporting the data in January.
Nearly all the fresh cases and 22 new deaths were in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, which has been under lockdown for weeks.
The latest fatalities bring the country’s death toll to 3,119.
Photo: AFP
A senior official hinted last week that China could soon lift the travel restrictions on Hubei, which have effectively kept about 56 million people housebound. About 19,000 people are still receiving treatment for the virus, down from a high of 58,000 on Feb. 24.
Shanghai Disney said that it was reopening its shopping and entertainment Disneytown zone — plus a park and hotel in the same complex — in the “first step of a phased reopening.”
However, the Disneyland amusement park remains closed.
In Wuhan, 11 of 16 makeshift hospitals that were converted from public facilities, including stadiums and schools, were shuttered by Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Two of the most recent makeshift hospitals that closed — a converted sports center and a factory — had enough capacity for nearly 2,000 people at a time and discharged their last 61 patients on Sunday, Xinhua said.
Hubei Airport Group ordered all airports in the province to get back to work by Thursday, in a sign that the province is preparing to resume flights.
Wuhan Tianhe International Airport — which suspended flights on Jan. 23 except for airlifts for foreigners — yesterday said that some of its managers had already resumed work.
IKEA has reopened 16 of its stores in China with shorter opening hours, after closing all outlets in the country in late January, the Swedish furniture giant said.
Meanwhile, some regions are gearing up to reopen schools this week, after more than a month of closures across the nation.
Qinghai Province, spread across the Tibetan Plateau, announced late last month that high schools and vocational schools would resume gradually from yesterday.
Middle schools would reopen later in the month, it said.
Mountainous Guizhou Province in southwest China has also said some high-school and middle-school students would resume classes from March 16.
The only new cases outside Hubei were four imported from overseas, the Chinese National Health Commission said, bringing the total number of infections brought into the country to 67.
The rise in imported cases is fueling fears that the country’s progress in bringing infections down could be undone, and several local authorities are imposing quarantines on those arriving from hard-hit areas.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected. For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit. Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.” In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for
A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday. Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis. Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”
UNITED STATES Trump taps Meadows President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had chosen Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff — the fourth person to hold the position since he took office. Meadows, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, is to replace Mick Mulvaney, who had been serving as acting chief of staff since Trump fired John Kelly in December 2018. “I have known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become
US WITHDRAWAL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that despite the attack, which killed 32 people, violence was still less than it had been in five or six years The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban. Dozens of people were killed on Friday when gunmen opened fire at a political rally in Kabul. The attack highlights a glaring lack of security in the Afghan capital just 14 months ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of all foreign forces. It also calls into question a key element of the US-Taliban deal signed Saturday last week — whether the Taliban can stop militants such as IS from running amok in Afghanistan after US forces pull out. In a