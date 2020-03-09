World News Quick Take

Agencies





KYRGYZSTAN

Women at rally arrested

Police yesterday arrested dozens of protesters — most of them women — at a rally to mark International Women’s Day after masked men attacked them and tore up their placards. Dozens of women were detained and placed in police vehicles in Bishkek, where women’s groups had begun a rally at Victory Square against gender-based violence. Men wearing masks and pointed national hats attacked the crowd, tearing up their posters, popping balloons with toy pistols and throwing eggs at the women before fleeing the scene. Police also detained three male assailants, but did not chase after those who ran away. A local police official said the protesters had been detained for their own safety and because police had not been warned about the rally.

Photo: EPA-EFE

MALAYSIA

‘Royal coup’ claim rejected

The palace yesterday denied allegations of a “royal coup” in Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah appointing Muhyiddin Yassin prime minister after former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Feb. 24, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution. The palace was responding to an editorial in the UK-based Guardian newspaper on Tuesday that said the king had overturned a democratic election result by naming Muhyiddin despite the opposite camp claiming a majority. The palace said it went beyond its “call of obligation” by meeting all lawmakers and the leaders of various political parties before the king arrived at his decision that Muhyiddin was the person likely to command a majority in parliament. Muhyiddin is expected to unveil his Cabinet this week.

SYRIA

Road crash kills 32

At least 32 people died on Saturday after a fuel tanker crashed into two buses and several other vehicles on a road connecting Damascus to Homs Province, state media reported. A break failure caused the tanker to crash into 15 vehicles and two large busses carrying several Iraqi passengers, Minister of the Interior Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun said while inspecting the accident site. Another 77 people were injured in the accident, he added. Victims are believed to include Shiite Iraqi pilgrims visiting holy shrines near the capital.

UNITED KINGDOM

Johnson faces new inquiry

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards’ office has launched an investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the mystery over who funded his recent luxury holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique, the Observer newspaper reported yesterday. It is the first time a serving prime minister has been investigated by the commissioner, who is responsible for regulating lawmakers’ conduct and propriety. The decision was made by Commissioner Kathryn Stone on Wednesday after she requested information from Johnson and David Ross, the former deputy chairman of Carphone Warehouse and a Conservative Party donor who Johnson said had paid for villa that he stayed at. Ross has denied he had paid for the holiday and said he did not own the villa where Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, stayed, but he had helped arrange the trip.

AUSTRALIA

Toilet paper fighters charged

Police yesterday charged two Sydney women involved in a violent brawl over toilet rolls as major grocers in the country restrict supplies to one pack per person amid panic buying by residents. Two women, aged 23 and 60, were issued court attendance notices for affray “following an altercation at a supermarket” after a scuffle between three women on Saturday. They are due to appear at a local court on April 28. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the women yelling and fighting over a shopping trolley that was brimming with toilet paper, forcing floor staff to intervene. One woman yelled: “I just want one packet.” Another, who was in possession of the toilet paper-filled trolley retorted: “No, not one packet,” before floor staff intervened.

JAPAN

7-Eleven worker infected

A worker at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Yamanashi Prefecture has contracted COVID-19, the company said yesterday. It said it temporarily closed the store for cleaning and disinfection after the case was confirmed on Saturday and implemented various safety policies for its shops nationwide, including the wearing of masks. Another case found in Yamanashi on Saturday, a man in his 20s, was in serious condition, the local government said. The number of infections in the country has risen to 1,159 cases, the Japan Broadcasting Corp said.

MALDIVES

Movements restricted

The government has curbed movement on several resort islands, authorities said yesterday, after the country reported its first two cases of COVID-19. The two infected people, who are both staff at the Kuredu Island Resort, tested positive late on Saturday. They are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there. There are more than 1,400 people on the island, split equally between guests and staff, the Ministry of Tourism said. The country was still deciding whether tourists who were not in contact with the patients would be allowed to leave, an official said.

SOUTH AFRICA

Second case confirmed

The government on Saturday confirmed a second case of COVID-19, a 39-year-old woman who had traveled to Italy as part of a group with the first confirmed case. The woman had come into direct contact with the first case when they traveled back in a group of 10 from Italy on Sunday last week. On Thursday, the authorities said a man who was part of that group was the first case in the country. It also confirmed that a 39-year-old South African man working in Daegu, South Korea, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

CANADA

Outbreak found in care home

British Columbia officials on Saturday declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after health officials said two elderly residents were diagnosed with the illness. Bonnie Henry, the British Columbia provincial health officer, said the two new cases follow an earlier confirmation of COVID-19 in a care worker at the Lynn Valley Care Center. A total of six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia, she said.