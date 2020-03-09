Dozens of Thai lawmakers from a prominent opposition party that was dissolved last month yesterday said they would join a new party together to keep their parliamentary seats.
The Thai Constitutional Court dissolved the high-profile Future Forward Party last month, banning its executive members and leaving the rest of its lawmakers to find a new party to join within 60 days or they would lose their status.
The remaining 55 lawmakers are to join an existing party, the Move Forward Party, together next week, said Pita Limjaroenrat, who emerged as the group’s new leader.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Our mission is to continue the ideologies and missions of the Future Forward Party,” Pita told reporters. “Even though we have a new home, our hearts remain the same. We remain on the side of the people and democracy, stand against the junta staying in power, and drive progressive agendas.”
Little is known about Move Forward Party, which did not have a lawmaker in parliament.
Thailand’s Election Commission on Friday said the group had just changed its name early last week, possibly to prepare to receive the former Future Forward lawmakers.
The upstart Future Forward Party, hugely popular among young people, came third in last year’s messy election and initially captured 81 out of 500 parliamentary seats, but lost many lawmakers through defections and political bans along the way.
The party had been a thorn in the pro-military government’s side since before the general election in March last year that saw the junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in 2014, reinstalled as a civilian prime minister.
Future Forward’s charismatic leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, had his lawmaker status suspended a day before the opening of parliament in May and then officially disqualified in November for holding shares in a media company.
The Constitutional Court dealt the final blow last month by dissolving the party, ruling that it had broken election law by taking a loan from Thanathorn.
Thanathorn vowed to continue to oppose the government “on the ground,” alongside his former colleagues in parliament.
