Former Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, the bitter rival of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has issued invitations to a parallel presidential swearing-in ceremony today, his spokesman said on Saturday.
“We’ve sent the invitation to all national and international organizations and all necessary preparations have been taken,” Fraidoon Khwazoon, Abdullah’s spokesman said, referring to invitations to an inauguration ceremony due to take place in Kabul this morning at a similar time to Ghani’s.
A political impasse and threat of parallel governments jeopardize a nascent peace process in the nation, as the US tries to push the Afghan government toward talks with the Taliban.
Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan’s Electoral Commission last month announced Ghani had won re-election in September last year’s presidential election, but Abdullah said that he and his allies had won the polls and insisted that he would form a government.
Ghani spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that Ghani’s his side was the recognized winner of last year’s polls.
“The election season is over and president-elect Ghani was given the winner’s certificate by the independent election commission based on the outcome of the election and country’s constitution,” Sediqqi said.
Diplomatic sources have said the US and other international players in Afghanistan are nervous of the prospect of parallel ceremonies. The US had previously asked that both parties delay them.
Ghani and Abdullah are old rivals. A former foreign minister, Abdullah held the specially created post of chief executive in the outgoing government.
Diplomats and experts have said a lack of cohesion among Afghan political leaders will make it difficult for talks with the Taliban, which are due to start on tomorrow, to take place.
“This is a bad omen for the peace process,” said a diplomat whose embassy in Kabul had been told an invitation to Abdullah’s ceremony was on the way.
He said diplomats from different countries had been calling and messaging each other to find out about each other’s plans.
US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was holding talks with both camps to try to broker a solution, the diplomat said.
In other developments, unknown gunmen yesterday shot and killed three people in Kabul: a member of eastern Logar Province’s provincial council, Naser Ghairat, and two of his bodyguards.
A third bodyguard was wounded, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, which came two days after at least 32 civilians were killed and about 180 others wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of murdered Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department