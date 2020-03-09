Kabul could see two presidential inaugurations

Reuters, KABUL





Former Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, the bitter rival of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has issued invitations to a parallel presidential swearing-in ceremony today, his spokesman said on Saturday.

“We’ve sent the invitation to all national and international organizations and all necessary preparations have been taken,” Fraidoon Khwazoon, Abdullah’s spokesman said, referring to invitations to an inauguration ceremony due to take place in Kabul this morning at a similar time to Ghani’s.

A political impasse and threat of parallel governments jeopardize a nascent peace process in the nation, as the US tries to push the Afghan government toward talks with the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, and Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah participate in a “family photograph” at the NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland, on July 8, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Afghanistan’s Electoral Commission last month announced Ghani had won re-election in September last year’s presidential election, but Abdullah said that he and his allies had won the polls and insisted that he would form a government.

Ghani spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that Ghani’s his side was the recognized winner of last year’s polls.

“The election season is over and president-elect Ghani was given the winner’s certificate by the independent election commission based on the outcome of the election and country’s constitution,” Sediqqi said.

Diplomatic sources have said the US and other international players in Afghanistan are nervous of the prospect of parallel ceremonies. The US had previously asked that both parties delay them.

Ghani and Abdullah are old rivals. A former foreign minister, Abdullah held the specially created post of chief executive in the outgoing government.

Diplomats and experts have said a lack of cohesion among Afghan political leaders will make it difficult for talks with the Taliban, which are due to start on tomorrow, to take place.

“This is a bad omen for the peace process,” said a diplomat whose embassy in Kabul had been told an invitation to Abdullah’s ceremony was on the way.

He said diplomats from different countries had been calling and messaging each other to find out about each other’s plans.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was holding talks with both camps to try to broker a solution, the diplomat said.

In other developments, unknown gunmen yesterday shot and killed three people in Kabul: a member of eastern Logar Province’s provincial council, Naser Ghairat, and two of his bodyguards.

A third bodyguard was wounded, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killings, which came two days after at least 32 civilians were killed and about 180 others wounded when two gunmen opened fire on a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of murdered Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.