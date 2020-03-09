Former US vice president Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday began what amounts to a fresh campaign for the Democratic Party nomination for president, as the septuagenarians prepare to go head-to-head at the polls for the first time since the field narrowed to two credible candidates.
Biden, 77, spoke to a large crowd of supporters in St Louis, Missouri, one of six states that will hold Democratic primaries tomorrow, one week after the “Super Tuesday” elections brought about a dramatic reversal of fortunes in his favor.
Standing on an outdoor stage on a sunny day, at times wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, the politically moderate Biden savored his spectacular revival in the race for the White House.
Photo: AFP
“What a difference a day makes,” he said. “This time last week I was in South Carolina and the press and the pundits had declared Biden’s campaign dead.”
“But South Carolina had something to say about that, and then came Super Tuesday. And today there are 11 victories behind us and we’re leading both in delegates and national votes,” he said.
With the monumental Gateway Arch — a symbolic entryway to the US West — in the background, he mentioned Sanders only indirectly.
Photo: Reuters
Biden, having gained key backing from three erstwhile rivals — former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, US Senator Amy Klobuchar and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, said he was best positioned to “unite this party,” promising not to turn “this primary into a campaign of negative attacks.”
“That will only re-elect Donald Trump if we go that route,” he said.
Sanders, speaking to an equally enthusiastic crowd in Chicago, underlined his differences with Biden, without directly attacking him.
“Joe Biden is a friend,” he said. “I have known him for many years. But we have records, we have a different vision. The American people will hear about it.”
With the primary now “down to two people, it is important for the American people to understand the differences between us — in terms of our record, in terms of our vision for the future,” the progressive senator from Vermont said.
Sanders is a democratic socialist who wears his uncompromising positions — government-run healthcare for all, higher taxes on the wealthy and free university tuition — proudly on his sleeve.
Biden is a centrist who prides himself on his ability to work with Republicans. He is more middle-of-the-road on key issues such as healthcare, where he favors expanding existing insurance programs, and less punitive additional taxes on the wealthy.
At a later rally in Flint, Michigan, Sanders focused on the “real differences” he has with Biden.
These include what Sanders says is Biden’s support for bad trade deals that cost the US “over 4 million good paying jobs.”
“I stood with the unions, the working families of this country” and voted against the trade deals, Sanders said.
He also blasted Biden for voting in favor of the Iraq conflict.
In addition to Michigan — the biggest prize — and Missouri, Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Washington state hold Democratic primaries tomorrow.
Illinois, where Sanders first spoke, does not hold its primary until Tuesday next week, two days after the next Democratic debate, to be held in Phoenix, Arizona.
US Representative Tulsi Gabbard is still on Democratic ballots, but trails so badly that she has not qualified for the debate.
That would leave Sanders and Biden in their first head-to-head encounter of the campaign season.
