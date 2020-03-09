Virus Outbreak: Australia might spend up to US$6.6bn to offset effects of coronavirus outbreak

Bloomberg





Australia’s fiscal stimulus package to protect the economy against the effects of COVID-19 may run as high A$10 billion (US$6.6 billion).

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that the package was likely to be US$5 billion while broadcaster Sky News said the stimulus could be up to twice this amount.

Australia is expected to reveal details of its plans tomorrow, when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Cabinet meet.

People cross a street in Melbourne on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Governments around the world have already pledged more than US$54 billion in budget support to counter the virus’ effects.

Morrison has yet to put a figure on his plan, which he has said would be “targeted, measured and scalable,” with a focus on protecting business cash flow and jobs.

Initial estimates of the outbreak’s effects from the nation’s Treasury and central bank suggest the economy is likely to suffer a quarterly contraction for the first time in nine years.

For Australia, the blow is coming hot on the heels of a summer of devastating wildfires that were already expected to crimp growth.

While the country had only reported 74 confirmed cases of the virus as of yesterday, including three deaths, its economy is particularly exposed to China, the center of the outbreak. China is Australia’s key market for commodity exports and a vital source of tourists and students for the services sector.

The Australian Financial Review reported that the package might feature tax breaks to spur emergency investment by big businesses, while the Australian newspaper said that stimulus could include cash payments to households.

The Sunday Telegraph report said that the government was looking at wage subsidies and payments for small businesses.

It also said the government might encourage pensioners to spend more by lowering the amount they are allowed to earn from financial assets before receiving government assistance.