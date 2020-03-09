A prominent Chinese advocate detained for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is being held on a state security charge that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail, his friends said yesterday.
Xu Zhiyong (許志永), a former law lecturer and founder of the social campaign New Citizens Movement, was taken away by police on Feb. 15 during a fresh crackdown on freedom of speech precipitated by the coronavirus crisis.
Xu’s family found out from Beijing police on Saturday that he has been held in secret detention on the charge of “inciting subversion of state power” and has been denied access to a lawyer, said friends Teng Biao (滕彪), a legal academic, and fellow advocate Hua Ze (華澤).
Photo: Bloomberg
They said that Xu had been placed in “residential surveillance at a designated location” — a form of solitary detention that can last up to six months in an unknown location without lawyer or family access.
Many human rights lawyers who have been held in this form of secret detention were tortured for months before being formally charged and jailed on state security crimes.
Xu last month published an essay, which called on Xi to resign for what he saw as his lack of ability to govern China, citing the coronavirus crisis and the mishandling of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.
“You didn’t authorize the truth to be released, and the outbreak turned into a national disaster,” Xu wrote. “Whenever you face looming crisis, you’re clueless... Mr Xi Jinping, please step down.”
Teng, based in the US, fears that Xu’s detention will end in a lengthy jail term, because he has previously been jailed and the authorities tend to punish repeat offenders harshly.
Xu, who started advocacy in 2003 with Teng as doctorate graduates, was jailed in January 2014 for four years on the charge of “assembling a crowd to disrupt order in a public place” after writing an open letter critical of Xi and for staging protests for equal rights for migrant children and official transparency over private assets.
“Judging from previous cases, authorities tend to hand down much heavier sentences for people jailed before. And his charge this time is a much more serious than before, we worry he will be heavily sentenced,” Teng said.
