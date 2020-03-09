A US cruise ship hit by COVID-19 was late on Saturday given permission to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the US surged past 400.
The fast-spreading virus has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, while the US capital announced its first case on Saturday and people were coming to terms with public events being canceled across the country.
The Grand Princess cruise ship has recorded 21 COVID-19 infections on board — 19 crew and two American passengers — out of 45 people tested.
Photo: AP
Authorities ordered the vessel to remain at sea off the coast of San Francisco, where it was due to dock on Saturday following a 14-day trip to Hawaii, after it emerged that a passenger on a previous voyage had contracted the virus and later died.
The vessel is to instead go to nearby Oakland today and begin disembarking passengers in need of “acute medical treatment,” vessel owner Princess Cruises said in a statement.
The ship’s crew would be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, the company added.
About half of the vessel’s 1,100 crew hail from the Philippines and several are among those diagnosed with the virus, Princes Cruises said.
US Vice President Mike Pence, who is managing the US government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, earlier said that all 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested for coronavirus and quarantined if necessary.
Further south in Los Angeles, passengers aboard another cruise ship were told that they must remain on the vessel overnight.
The order came after a woman was taken off the Carnival Panorama cruise ship to be tested for the virus, the Long Beach Post reported.
New York became the latest state to declare an emergency as the number of patients there rose to 89, including a driver who apparently worked for ride-sharing company Uber.
The announcement came as the first US service member stationed at home tested positive.
Maryland officials also reported that two people who were at the Conservative Political Action Conference attended by Pence and US President Donald Trump had tested positive for the virus.
Starbucks reported that one of its employees in downtown Seattle had tested positive and the store shut for cleaning.
Asked whether he was worried about the virus getting closer to the White House, Trump said he was “not concerned at all.”
Carolyn Wright, 63, a passenger on the Grand Princess, told reporters that there had been growing concern and frustration aboard the vessel.
“I’m really happy there’s finally a plan, I just wish we knew more as to what’s going to happen to us,” she said.
Fellow passenger Kari Kolstoe, 60, told CNN that she had stage 4 cancer and was worried she would not make it home in time to start chemotherapy treatment today.
“I’m in extremely delicate health right now,” Kolstoe said.
