The mayor of the South Korean city hardest hit by the country’s COVID-19 outbreak yesterday expressed cautious hope that the number of new cases might be dropping, after the rate of increase fell to its lowest level in 10 days.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 179 new cases from late Saturday through yesterday afternoon, for a total of 7,313 nationwide, the largest number of any country outside of China.
The daily increase was the lowest in at least a week, although health officials have said that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed.
Photo: AP
In the city of Daegu, which accounts for as much as 75 percent of all of South Korea’s confirmed cases, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin told reporters that the number of new cases has dropped to below 300 for the first time since Feb. 29, Yonhap news agency reported.
“The increase in the number of infection cases is showing signs of slowing down,” he said, Yonhap reported.
Daegu and two neighboring areas have been declared “special care zones” by the South Korean government, which has sent extra medical supplies and staff, with military troops deployed to disinfect the streets.
South Korea has conducted one of the most ambitious COVID-19 testing programs in the world, with thousands of people being tested every day.
Health officials have tested a total of 181,384 people suspected of having the virus, with 162,008 testing negative.
Facing shortages of masks, the government starting today would impose a rationing system to limit the number of masks each person can buy each week.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun yesterday issued a public message, asking people to “actively cooperate” with the efforts to make sure that healthcare workers and patients have access to masks.
“Even if you feel inconvenient, I ask you to show a mature sense of civil awareness, based on concessions, consideration and cooperation so that people who really need face masks can buy them,” he said.
The government has imposed export restrictions on masks and urged factories to increase production.
South Korea — which has confirmed the largest number of cases outside of China — has also faced an increasing number of travel restrictions, with more than 100 other countries imposing at least some restrictions on arrivals from South Korea.
The issue of travel restrictions last week rekindled a political and economic feud between South Korea and Japan, as South Korea on Friday said that it would suspend visas and visa waivers for Japanese in response to Tokyo’s travel restrictions on South Koreans.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department