Virus Outbreak: Outbreak in Daegu might be slowing

CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: The number of new cases in the city has dropped to below 300 for the first time since Feb. 29, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin told reporters

Reuters, SEOUL





The mayor of the South Korean city hardest hit by the country’s COVID-19 outbreak yesterday expressed cautious hope that the number of new cases might be dropping, after the rate of increase fell to its lowest level in 10 days.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 179 new cases from late Saturday through yesterday afternoon, for a total of 7,313 nationwide, the largest number of any country outside of China.

The daily increase was the lowest in at least a week, although health officials have said that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed.

Medical workers move a person infected with COVID-19 to a hospital in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AP

In the city of Daegu, which accounts for as much as 75 percent of all of South Korea’s confirmed cases, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin told reporters that the number of new cases has dropped to below 300 for the first time since Feb. 29, Yonhap news agency reported.

“The increase in the number of infection cases is showing signs of slowing down,” he said, Yonhap reported.

Daegu and two neighboring areas have been declared “special care zones” by the South Korean government, which has sent extra medical supplies and staff, with military troops deployed to disinfect the streets.

South Korea has conducted one of the most ambitious COVID-19 testing programs in the world, with thousands of people being tested every day.

Health officials have tested a total of 181,384 people suspected of having the virus, with 162,008 testing negative.

Facing shortages of masks, the government starting today would impose a rationing system to limit the number of masks each person can buy each week.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun yesterday issued a public message, asking people to “actively cooperate” with the efforts to make sure that healthcare workers and patients have access to masks.

“Even if you feel inconvenient, I ask you to show a mature sense of civil awareness, based on concessions, consideration and cooperation so that people who really need face masks can buy them,” he said.

The government has imposed export restrictions on masks and urged factories to increase production.

South Korea — which has confirmed the largest number of cases outside of China — has also faced an increasing number of travel restrictions, with more than 100 other countries imposing at least some restrictions on arrivals from South Korea.

The issue of travel restrictions last week rekindled a political and economic feud between South Korea and Japan, as South Korea on Friday said that it would suspend visas and visa waivers for Japanese in response to Tokyo’s travel restrictions on South Koreans.