UNITED STATES
Trump taps Meadows
President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had chosen Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff — the fourth person to hold the position since he took office. Meadows, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, is to replace Mick Mulvaney, who had been serving as acting chief of staff since Trump fired John Kelly in December 2018. “I have known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.”
UNITED STATES
Ex-Nazi to be deported
The government on Thursday said that it is deporting a 94-year-old German ex-Nazi who has been in the country since 1959. An immigration judge on Saturday last week ordered Friedrich Karl Berger’s deportation after a two-day trial in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said. The government says that Berger was an armed guard at a concentration camp near Meppen, Germany, in 1945.
UNITED STATES
Mars rover named
NASA’s next Mars rover has been named Perseverance. The six-wheeled robotic explorer is to blast off this summer to collect Martian samples for return to Earth. The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for schoolchildren. NASA announced the name on Thursday at Alex’s school in Burke, Virginia, and he read his winning essay live on NASA TV. “We are a species of explorers and we will meet many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere,” Alex wrote. “We, not as a nation, but as humans, will not give up. The human race will always persevere into the future,” he wrote.
UNITED STATES
Musk criticizes virus panic
Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Friday tweeted that “panic” over COVD-19 was “dumb.” Tesla stock is down more than 20 percent since the news of the virus outbreak triggered a broader sell-off in the stock market in the middle of last month.
UNITED STATES
Vodka not sanitizer: Tito’s
Vodka distiller Tito’s has warned buyers that making hand sanitizer out of its liquor will not help them fight COVID-19, in response to a surge of Internet users boasting of making their own moonshine virus protection. “I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn’t taste bad either. Cheers to Tito’s vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time,” Texas-based Twitter user Snottypotty wrote. Another user called Kaliel said “gonna make some hand sanitizer from @TitosVodka to keep safe from the corona virus,” while another fan, Rick Holter, suggested keeping a bottle of vodka handy for hand washing. Faced with an onslaught of such messages and recipes for artisanal vodka-based hand gels, Tito’s Vodka took to Twitter to urge people to heed the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the use of hand sanitizer. “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the distiller wrote.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department