World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Trump taps Meadows

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had chosen Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff — the fourth person to hold the position since he took office. Meadows, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, is to replace Mick Mulvaney, who had been serving as acting chief of staff since Trump fired John Kelly in December 2018. “I have known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.”

UNITED STATES

Ex-Nazi to be deported

The government on Thursday said that it is deporting a 94-year-old German ex-Nazi who has been in the country since 1959. An immigration judge on Saturday last week ordered Friedrich Karl Berger’s deportation after a two-day trial in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said. The government says that Berger was an armed guard at a concentration camp near Meppen, Germany, in 1945.

UNITED STATES

Mars rover named

NASA’s next Mars rover has been named Perseverance. The six-wheeled robotic explorer is to blast off this summer to collect Martian samples for return to Earth. The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for schoolchildren. NASA announced the name on Thursday at Alex’s school in Burke, Virginia, and he read his winning essay live on NASA TV. “We are a species of explorers and we will meet many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere,” Alex wrote. “We, not as a nation, but as humans, will not give up. The human race will always persevere into the future,” he wrote.

UNITED STATES

Musk criticizes virus panic

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Friday tweeted that “panic” over COVD-19 was “dumb.” Tesla stock is down more than 20 percent since the news of the virus outbreak triggered a broader sell-off in the stock market in the middle of last month.

UNITED STATES

Vodka not sanitizer: Tito’s

Vodka distiller Tito’s has warned buyers that making hand sanitizer out of its liquor will not help them fight COVID-19, in response to a surge of Internet users boasting of making their own moonshine virus protection. “I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn’t taste bad either. Cheers to Tito’s vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time,” Texas-based Twitter user Snottypotty wrote. Another user called Kaliel said “gonna make some hand sanitizer from @TitosVodka to keep safe from the corona virus,” while another fan, Rick Holter, suggested keeping a bottle of vodka handy for hand washing. Faced with an onslaught of such messages and recipes for artisanal vodka-based hand gels, Tito’s Vodka took to Twitter to urge people to heed the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the use of hand sanitizer. “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the distiller wrote.