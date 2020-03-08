Loaded gun found inside the jail that held Jeffrey Epstein

AP, WASHINGTON





US Federal investigators found a loaded gun that had been smuggled into the jail where Jeffrey Epstein died last year following a weeklong lockdown that turned up other contraband and led to a criminal probe into guard misconduct, the US Bureau of Prisons said on Thursday.

The handgun was located by bureau officers inside a housing unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, prison officials said in a statement.

It marked a massive breach of protocol and raised serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 175,000 federal inmates, and specifically at the jail, which had been billed as one of the most secure in the US.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center is pictured in New York City on Nov. 19 last year. Photo: Reuters

Officials have not said where specifically the gun had been found, or how it had been smuggled inside the jail.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into potential misconduct by guards, focusing on the flow of contraband into the lockup uncovered during the search for the gun, three people familiar with the matter told reporters.

They were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

US Attorney-General William Barr named a new director last week to take charge of the agency, which has been the subject of intense scrutiny since Epstein apparently committed suicide while in custody in August.

However, the agency has been plagued for years by serious misconduct, violence and a chronic staffing shortages.

The investigation and search at the Manhattan facility began last week after officials received information that a gun might have been smuggled into the lockup and placed the jail on lockdown “to protect the public, staff and inmates until a comprehensive search could be completed,” the agency said in a statement.

Since then, officials have been keeping inmates locked down in their cells without access to their lawyers and canceled all visitation at the jail, which houses about 700 inmates.

In the past few days, officers have searched the facility and uncovered a sizable amount of contraband, including cellphones, narcotics and homemade weapons, the bureau said.

Inmates are being locked down for 24 hours a day, and lawyers have been told that on some units, the prisoners are being denied showers and being given cold meals in their cells.

One inmate reported receiving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for every meal since Thursday last week.

The bureau said inmates are on a shower rotation, except for those in special housing units, who remain on a regular schedule.

“All inmates have access to medical care and appointments and medical staff continue normal rounds on every floor,” the bureau said.