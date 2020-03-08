US Federal investigators found a loaded gun that had been smuggled into the jail where Jeffrey Epstein died last year following a weeklong lockdown that turned up other contraband and led to a criminal probe into guard misconduct, the US Bureau of Prisons said on Thursday.
The handgun was located by bureau officers inside a housing unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, prison officials said in a statement.
It marked a massive breach of protocol and raised serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 175,000 federal inmates, and specifically at the jail, which had been billed as one of the most secure in the US.
Photo: Reuters
Officials have not said where specifically the gun had been found, or how it had been smuggled inside the jail.
Meanwhile, federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into potential misconduct by guards, focusing on the flow of contraband into the lockup uncovered during the search for the gun, three people familiar with the matter told reporters.
They were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
US Attorney-General William Barr named a new director last week to take charge of the agency, which has been the subject of intense scrutiny since Epstein apparently committed suicide while in custody in August.
However, the agency has been plagued for years by serious misconduct, violence and a chronic staffing shortages.
The investigation and search at the Manhattan facility began last week after officials received information that a gun might have been smuggled into the lockup and placed the jail on lockdown “to protect the public, staff and inmates until a comprehensive search could be completed,” the agency said in a statement.
Since then, officials have been keeping inmates locked down in their cells without access to their lawyers and canceled all visitation at the jail, which houses about 700 inmates.
In the past few days, officers have searched the facility and uncovered a sizable amount of contraband, including cellphones, narcotics and homemade weapons, the bureau said.
Inmates are being locked down for 24 hours a day, and lawyers have been told that on some units, the prisoners are being denied showers and being given cold meals in their cells.
One inmate reported receiving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for every meal since Thursday last week.
The bureau said inmates are on a shower rotation, except for those in special housing units, who remain on a regular schedule.
“All inmates have access to medical care and appointments and medical staff continue normal rounds on every floor,” the bureau said.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department