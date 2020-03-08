Pompeo speaks of ‘Wuhan virus’ as Beijing protests

AFP, WASHINGTON





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan virus,” despite objections from China, where the illness was first detected.

For the second day in a row, Pompeo on Friday publicly referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus,” a reference to the central Chinese metropolis that is hardest hit.

Asked in a CNBC interview about the success of Beijing’s response to the outbreak, Pompeo said: “I’m happy you complimented the Chinese Communist Party today, but remember this is the Wuhan coronavirus that’s caused this.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media in the Press Briefing Room at the Department of State in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP

In a news conference on Thursday, Pompeo highlighted US$37 million in US aid for countries hit by “the Wuhan virus’ spread.”

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅), asked in a briefing this week about the terms “Wuhan virus” or “China virus,” said it was “highly irresponsible” for media to use them.

“By calling it ‘China virus’ and thus suggesting its origin without any supporting facts or evidence, some media clearly want China to take the blame and their ulterior motives are laid bare. The epidemic is a global challenge,” Zhao said.

No conclusion has been made on whether the virus originated in China, he said.

COVID-19 cases were first reported — and initially suppressed by authorities — in late December last year in Wuhan.

Pompeo rejected Chinese statements that the virus might have originated elsewhere and said it was “incredibly frustrating” that Beijing has not shared more information.

“I’m happy about the efforts that they have taken, but no less authority than the Chinese Communist Party said it came from Wuhan,” he said in the CNBC interview. “So don’t take Mike Pompeo’s word for it. We have pretty high confidence that we know where this began, and we have high confidence too that there was information that could have been made available more quickly.”

The WHO, in guidelines issued last month aimed at governments and media, warned that terms such as “Wuhan virus” could stigmatize people of Chinese origin and also discourage people from getting tested.