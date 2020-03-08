A 14-year-old Canadian boy was abducted on his way to school as retribution for a big “cocaine heist” allegedly staged by his stepbrother, but the teen was freed more than a day later after discussions with his abductors, police said on Thursday.
Police superintendent Steve Watts said that an alert was issued after people reported hearing Shammah Jolayemi crying for help as he was forced into a vehicle near his home at about 8:30am on Wednesday.
An alert was sent late on Wednesday to the phones of people across Ontario.
Police said there was then communication from his alleged abductors.
Watts said that while the teen’s stepbrother is suspected of involvement in high-level drug trafficking, Shammah himself had no such connection.
Investigators said the teen was heard screaming: “Help me, help me” as he was forced into a Jeep Wrangler.
A burned-out vehicle found near the town of Caledon, northwest of Toronto, was believed to be that vehicle, Watts said.
Police launched an investigation because of the reports.
However, the incident was not connected to an alleged abduction until the teenager’s parents reported him missing shortly after 5:30pm on Wednesday, Watts said.
The boy’s high school failed to notify his family of his day-long absence because his teachers missed an attendance reporting deadline, the Toronto District School Board said.
School spokesman Ryan Bird said that four staff members at Newtonbrook Secondary School had been put on “home assignment.”
Watts provided few details about the drug theft that allegedly triggered Shammah’s abduction, but said it occurred last summer and involved approximately 100kg of cocaine.
The boy’s stepbrother is thought to have fled the Toronto area after the drugs were taken, he said.
Officers had since made contact with the stepbrother and he is co-operating with investigators, Watts said.
