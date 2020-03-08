US blocks UN statement on Syria deal

QUESTIONS: A German diplomat said that there was concern ‘about the millions of people who are suffering’ in Syria and hopefully the ceasefire creates safe zones

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





The US on Friday blocked the adoption of a UN Security Council statement supporting a Syrian ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, diplomats said following a closed-door meeting.

“It’s premature,” the US said, rejecting the joint statement that Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had asked the other 14 member states to adopt, diplomats said.

“Various countries took note and welcome the agreement, but due to a position from one delegation, it was not possible,” Nebenzia said.

Lawmakers scuffle in parliament in Ankara on Wednesday during a discussion about Turkey’s military involvement in northwest Syria. Photo: AP

Syria’s war-ravaged Idlib Province woke to relative calm on Friday, its skies free of warplanes for the first day in months, following the ceasefire agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There are a lot of questions about how it will work in practice, who will monitor it, what is happening west of Aleppo and critically — has the Syrian government formally signed up?” British Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce said.

German Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen echoed the sentiment, saying: “We have to see if this will work.”

“We are concerned about the millions of people who are suffering there and we would [like to] see that this ceasefire leads to a kind of safe zones where people can go back to and they can survive,” Heusgen said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday said during a telephone call with Putin that he was pleased with the ceasefire agreement.

Moscow signaled that it could oppose endorsement of the US-Taliban peace deal in the UN Security Council following Washington’s opposition to the Russia-Turkey ceasefire, diplomats said.