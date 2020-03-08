The US on Friday blocked the adoption of a UN Security Council statement supporting a Syrian ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, diplomats said following a closed-door meeting.
“It’s premature,” the US said, rejecting the joint statement that Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia had asked the other 14 member states to adopt, diplomats said.
“Various countries took note and welcome the agreement, but due to a position from one delegation, it was not possible,” Nebenzia said.
Photo: AP
Syria’s war-ravaged Idlib Province woke to relative calm on Friday, its skies free of warplanes for the first day in months, following the ceasefire agreement reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“There are a lot of questions about how it will work in practice, who will monitor it, what is happening west of Aleppo and critically — has the Syrian government formally signed up?” British Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce said.
German Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen echoed the sentiment, saying: “We have to see if this will work.”
“We are concerned about the millions of people who are suffering there and we would [like to] see that this ceasefire leads to a kind of safe zones where people can go back to and they can survive,” Heusgen said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday said during a telephone call with Putin that he was pleased with the ceasefire agreement.
Moscow signaled that it could oppose endorsement of the US-Taliban peace deal in the UN Security Council following Washington’s opposition to the Russia-Turkey ceasefire, diplomats said.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department