HK women discuss their evolution on protest front lines

Reuters, HONG KONG





University student “A” said that she used to be a “typical girl” who liked to shop, drink bubble tea and watch South Korean soap operas, but all that changed as Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests gained momentum and she stepped up to take a place on the front lines.

She is now charged with rioting, an offense that carries a maximum 10-year jail sentence, and is out on bail awaiting trial.

The protests began in June last year and, at first, the front lines consisted predominantly men. That started to gradually change and women began building roadblocks and throwing back tear gas canisters, as well as facing rubber bullets and bean-bag rounds.

The 22-year-old, who did not want to be identified for fear that it could affect her trial, said that her shift to the front line came in stages.

“I was at the back, I would just go home after I marched. I started to think I could go further and further forward, till I was at the very front,” A said.

At the front lines, it can be hard to tell the difference between men and women among the black-clad protesters, but she said that she felt a sense of female empowerment and gender equality when she came across other women — even if men sometimes told women to retreat.

In the past nine months, 7,165 people have been arrested, Hong Kong Security Bureau data showed.

The protests have quietened down due to an outbreak of COVID-19, but there are signs that the movement could again mobilize with at least three protests scheduled for today.

Although a controversial extradition bill, which sparked the protests, has been withdrawn, protesters have been marching for an investigation into alleged police brutality and the downgrading of riot charges for those who have been arrested.

A said that she believes more women could play a greater role in advancing the campaign for more democratic measures to be put in place across the territory.

“Women should also come out for this. Men shouldn’t be responsible for everything, women should also take some responsibility,” she said.

“We’re no longer weak, or the ones with ‘princess syndrome.’ So I think now, we are evolving like Pokemon, we’re on another level. We’re different,” she added.