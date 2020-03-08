University student “A” said that she used to be a “typical girl” who liked to shop, drink bubble tea and watch South Korean soap operas, but all that changed as Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests gained momentum and she stepped up to take a place on the front lines.
She is now charged with rioting, an offense that carries a maximum 10-year jail sentence, and is out on bail awaiting trial.
The protests began in June last year and, at first, the front lines consisted predominantly men. That started to gradually change and women began building roadblocks and throwing back tear gas canisters, as well as facing rubber bullets and bean-bag rounds.
The 22-year-old, who did not want to be identified for fear that it could affect her trial, said that her shift to the front line came in stages.
“I was at the back, I would just go home after I marched. I started to think I could go further and further forward, till I was at the very front,” A said.
At the front lines, it can be hard to tell the difference between men and women among the black-clad protesters, but she said that she felt a sense of female empowerment and gender equality when she came across other women — even if men sometimes told women to retreat.
In the past nine months, 7,165 people have been arrested, Hong Kong Security Bureau data showed.
The protests have quietened down due to an outbreak of COVID-19, but there are signs that the movement could again mobilize with at least three protests scheduled for today.
Although a controversial extradition bill, which sparked the protests, has been withdrawn, protesters have been marching for an investigation into alleged police brutality and the downgrading of riot charges for those who have been arrested.
A said that she believes more women could play a greater role in advancing the campaign for more democratic measures to be put in place across the territory.
“Women should also come out for this. Men shouldn’t be responsible for everything, women should also take some responsibility,” she said.
“We’re no longer weak, or the ones with ‘princess syndrome.’ So I think now, we are evolving like Pokemon, we’re on another level. We’re different,” she added.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department