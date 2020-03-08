Migrants, police clash at Turkey-Greece border

AFP, PAZARKULE, Turkey





Greek police on Friday fired tear gas in clashes with migrants at the border with Turkey, as Athens said a 2016 EU-Ankara deal limiting migration to Europe was “dead.”

Thousands of people have gathered at the border since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week said that his country would no longer stop refugees from trying to leave.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Ankara of “assisting” an ongoing surge of desperate people gathering at the border.

Migrants demonstrate in the Turkey-Greece border buffer zone near Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne, Turkey, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“Right now, let’s be honest, the agreement is dead, and it’s dead because Turkey has decided to completely violate the agreement, because of what happened in Syria,” Mitsotakis told CNN.

Turkey agreed in 2016 to stop letting migrants leave in exchange for 6 billion euros (US$6.77 billion) — but Ankara says that other parts of the EU deal including improved visa and trade rules were never fulfilled.

Mitsotakis said that Turkey was doing “the exact opposite” of its obligation to hold back asylum-seekers.

The brief clashes occurred as migrants tried to break through the fence, journalists at the scene said, adding that they quickly stopped throwing a volley of rocks and instead sat peacefully chanting “freedom” and “open the gates.”

Greek forces say that they have prevented nearly 39,000 people from crossing the border.

Turkey says the real number is more than three times higher.

Many migrants say they are being pushed to attempt illegal entry to Greece.

“They [the Turkish military] told us that if you don’t go to the border ... you will be forced to come back to Turkey and people don’t want to come back because they don’t have any good opportunities, there isn’t anything,” said Ali, an Iranian.

The EU’s diplomatic chief made a direct appeal to the migrants not to go to the Greek border.

“The border is not open,” High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Zagreb.

Turkey and Russia on Thursday agreed to a ceasefire in Syria, but Ankara is still threatened by a potential new influx of refugees from the last rebel stronghold of Idlib and has sought to pressure Europe into providing greater assistance.

Turkey already hosts about 4 million refugees, and recent advances by the Syrian army, backed by the Russian army, have pushed close to 1 million more towards its border.

Later on Friday, the Greek government released footage which it said showed Turkish riot police firing a tear gas barrage at Greek border guards.

It came after the release of separate footage from Turkish state broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television Corp, which it said showed asylum-seekers stripped and beaten by Greek forces.

A Greek police source disputed the claim, telling reporters: “We are not letting them through the border, so how can we be doing that to them?”

Ankara has officially accused Athens of using undue violence against asylum-seekers, killing several and injuring many. Greek officials have repeatedly dismissed this as untrue.

Meanwhile, two Greek men were convicted of threatening aid workers on the island of Lesbos, where there has been a violent backlash against those helping the swelling number of arrivals.

“I will continue to defend my country. Most of the [aid groups] operate like spies. These gangsters should leave the island,” said 73-year-old Konstantinos Alvanopoulos after being given a three-month suspended sentence.

Erdogan’s office said that the Syrian ceasefire would not alter its policy on refugees leaving for Europe.

“The Russia-Turkey agreement does not ... change the fact of the European Union’s non-compliance with its promises as part of the 2016 refugee deal,” presidential sources told state news agency Anadolu.