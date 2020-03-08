IS claims deadly attack on ceremony in Kabul

US WITHDRAWAL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that despite the attack, which killed 32 people, violence was still less than it had been in five or six years

AFP, KABUL





The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban. Dozens of people were killed on Friday when gunmen opened fire at a political rally in Kabul.

The attack highlights a glaring lack of security in the Afghan capital just 14 months ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of all foreign forces.

It also calls into question a key element of the US-Taliban deal signed Saturday last week — whether the Taliban can stop militants such as IS from running amok in Afghanistan after US forces pull out.

Relatives yesterday attend the funeral of the victims of Friday’s attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE

In a statement, IS said that two brothers had targeted a “gathering of apostates” with machine guns and grenades.

The gunmen inflicted devastating carnage at the crowded event in west Kabul, killing 32 people and wounding 58 others, Afghan Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.

Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Nasrat Rahimi put the toll at 29 dead, with an additional 61 wounded.

Special forces units eventually killed the two gunmen, he said.

The assault occurred at a commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari — a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite Muslims.

The Sunni-extremist IS had claimed an attack on the same ceremony last year, when a barrage of mortar fire killed at least 11 people.

Gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the event, Rahimi said.

Several top political officials were at the ceremony, including Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs later confirmed that all the high-ranking officials had been “safely evacuated.”

“We left the ceremony following the gunfire, and a number of people were wounded, but I do not have any reports of martyred people for now,” Hazara leader Mohammad Mohaqiq told Tolo News.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the massacre as a “crime against humanity.”

The attack came less than a week after the US and Taliban signed a deal that would result in the complete withdrawal of foreign troops in 14 months.

However, the withdrawal depends heavily on the Taliban being able to control militant forces such as al-Qaeda and IS.

If such groups remain, so too does the US military.

A US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman said that the response to the attack was “Afghan led,” but US personnel gave medical aid to the victims.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that despite the attack, violence in Afghanistan was “significantly down.”

“The violence levels, they’re still lower than they have been in the last five or six years,” Pompeo told CNBC television. “We see the path forward toward a peace and reconciliation opportunity.”

He later condemned the “despicable” attack, saying in a statement that the peace process “presents a critical opportunity for Afghans to come together to build a united front against the menace of [IS].”

Yet since the deal was signed in Doha fighting has continued across Afghanistan, raising questions over whether the agreement would reduce violence and lead to talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Afghan government officials and the Taliban are supposed to meet in Oslo next week, but talks are likely to be delayed over disagreement about a prisoner release.

The US-Taliban deal calls on the Afghan government to release as many as 5,000 Taliban prisoners before March 10, when talks are supposed to start.

However, Ghani has rejected that commitment.

The Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that the insurgents were ready for talks — but only if the prisoners were released.

“If the negotiations are delayed beyond the stated date, the responsibility will rest with the others,” Shaheen tweeted.