UNITED STATES
Twitter updates rules
As COVID-19 fears continued to mount on Thursday, Twitter expanded its ban on “dehumanizing language” to include the coronavirus. A rule barring hate speech targeting religious groups now also applies to “language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability or disease,” the Twitter safety team said in an online post. “Our primary focus is on addressing the risks of offline harm, and research shows that dehumanizing language increases that risk.” Twitter planned to delete tweets already posted that break the rules, relying on users to report offending comments.
UNITED STATES
Barr’s credibility queried
A federal judge in Washington questioned Attorney General William Barr’s credibility and said he would conduct an independent review of the Mueller Report to determine whether the Department of Justice properly redacted it. In an opinion issued on Thursday, US District Judge Reggie Walton said he had concerns that Barr sought to “create a one-sided narrative” in summarizing the report so it would be favorable to President Donald Trump. A redacted public version of the 381-page report was released following the Barr summary, said the judge, who added that he questions whether the redactions are “self-serving” and were made to support Barr’s public comments. “These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility,” Walton said in a Freedom of Information Act case filed last year to get access to the unredacted report.
UNITED STATES
Bill targets child porn
Legislation was proposed on Thursday that could see Internet companies held legally responsible for content on their platforms if they do not do enough to police child pornography. Senators from both parties, backed by the Department of Justice, said that existing laws immunizing Internet hosts such as social media companies from liability for user-posted content have allowed child pornography to proliferate. The legislation says companies would have to “earn” their liability protection, with a commission of government, industry, legal and victim groups representatives certifying their compliance. “Everybody has an interest in fighting child abuse. The guys in this industry say we can do it, and we are going to do it by observing certain standards,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the bill’s sponsors. “The Internet is infested with this criminal conduct, and the images, and photos, and video of it. That’s our target.”
UNITED STATES
Schumer comments panned
Chief Justice John Roberts has criticized as “inappropriate” and “dangerous” comments that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made outside the Supreme Court about justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Roberts was responding to Schumer’s remarks at a rally outside the court while a abortion case was being argued inside. “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said according to video of the rally available online. “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in a statement. The justices are weighing a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department