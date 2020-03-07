World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Twitter updates rules

As COVID-19 fears continued to mount on Thursday, Twitter expanded its ban on “dehumanizing language” to include the coronavirus. A rule barring hate speech targeting religious groups now also applies to “language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability or disease,” the Twitter safety team said in an online post. “Our primary focus is on addressing the risks of offline harm, and research shows that dehumanizing language increases that risk.” Twitter planned to delete tweets already posted that break the rules, relying on users to report offending comments.

UNITED STATES

Barr’s credibility queried

A federal judge in Washington questioned Attorney General William Barr’s credibility and said he would conduct an independent review of the Mueller Report to determine whether the Department of Justice properly redacted it. In an opinion issued on Thursday, US District Judge Reggie Walton said he had concerns that Barr sought to “create a one-sided narrative” in summarizing the report so it would be favorable to President Donald Trump. A redacted public version of the 381-page report was released following the Barr summary, said the judge, who added that he questions whether the redactions are “self-serving” and were made to support Barr’s public comments. “These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility,” Walton said in a Freedom of Information Act case filed last year to get access to the unredacted report.

UNITED STATES

Bill targets child porn

Legislation was proposed on Thursday that could see Internet companies held legally responsible for content on their platforms if they do not do enough to police child pornography. Senators from both parties, backed by the Department of Justice, said that existing laws immunizing Internet hosts such as social media companies from liability for user-posted content have allowed child pornography to proliferate. The legislation says companies would have to “earn” their liability protection, with a commission of government, industry, legal and victim groups representatives certifying their compliance. “Everybody has an interest in fighting child abuse. The guys in this industry say we can do it, and we are going to do it by observing certain standards,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of the bill’s sponsors. “The Internet is infested with this criminal conduct, and the images, and photos, and video of it. That’s our target.”

UNITED STATES

Schumer comments panned

Chief Justice John Roberts has criticized as “inappropriate” and “dangerous” comments that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made outside the Supreme Court about justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Roberts was responding to Schumer’s remarks at a rally outside the court while a abortion case was being argued inside. “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said according to video of the rally available online. “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in a statement. The justices are weighing a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.