Brazil recalls all its diplomats, officials from Venezuela

Brazil on Thursday recalled its entire corps of diplomats and foreign service officials from Venezuela, while ordering Caracas to pull out its representatives in Brazil, a Brazilian government source said, further hardening ties between the two nations.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had already branded the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a “dictatorship” and he, in return, had called Bolsonaro a “fascist.”

“No one will remain in all of Venezuela,” the source said after the government’s official journal revealed earlier that four diplomats and 10 officials were ordered home from the Brazilian embassy and consulates in Venezuela.

The official journal cited the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that staff would be withdrawn from the embassy and the consulate in Caracas, the consulate in Ciudad Guayana and the vice consulate in Santa Elena de Uairen, on the Brazilian border.

Brazil is one of the more than 50 nations to have recognized the claim of Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido to be his nation’s acting leader.

Guaido made the proclamation early last year following the opposition-controlled assembly’s branding of Maduro as a usurper over his 2018 re-election in a poll widely derided as rigged.

Brasilia has also recognized the ambassador to Brazil appointed by Guaido, Maria Teresa Belandria.

The last Maduro-appointed ambassador to Brazil was withdrawn in 2016.

The government source did not say when the recall would be completed, but Brazilian media said it would be done within two months.

However, the measure does not mean the embassy would be closed, the source said.

There are an estimated 10,000 Brazilians living in Venezuela who could be affected by the measure.

“The Brazilian government is considering how assistance will be provided,” the source said.

Venezuela’s economy has been devastated by a political and economic crisis that has forced millions to flee, many of them into neighboring Brazil.

The announcement came as Bolsonaro was set to leave today for the US cities of Miami and Dallas, where he would seek to lure foreign investment to Brazil.