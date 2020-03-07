Brazil on Thursday recalled its entire corps of diplomats and foreign service officials from Venezuela, while ordering Caracas to pull out its representatives in Brazil, a Brazilian government source said, further hardening ties between the two nations.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had already branded the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a “dictatorship” and he, in return, had called Bolsonaro a “fascist.”
“No one will remain in all of Venezuela,” the source said after the government’s official journal revealed earlier that four diplomats and 10 officials were ordered home from the Brazilian embassy and consulates in Venezuela.
The official journal cited the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that staff would be withdrawn from the embassy and the consulate in Caracas, the consulate in Ciudad Guayana and the vice consulate in Santa Elena de Uairen, on the Brazilian border.
Brazil is one of the more than 50 nations to have recognized the claim of Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido to be his nation’s acting leader.
Guaido made the proclamation early last year following the opposition-controlled assembly’s branding of Maduro as a usurper over his 2018 re-election in a poll widely derided as rigged.
Brasilia has also recognized the ambassador to Brazil appointed by Guaido, Maria Teresa Belandria.
The last Maduro-appointed ambassador to Brazil was withdrawn in 2016.
The government source did not say when the recall would be completed, but Brazilian media said it would be done within two months.
However, the measure does not mean the embassy would be closed, the source said.
There are an estimated 10,000 Brazilians living in Venezuela who could be affected by the measure.
“The Brazilian government is considering how assistance will be provided,” the source said.
Venezuela’s economy has been devastated by a political and economic crisis that has forced millions to flee, many of them into neighboring Brazil.
The announcement came as Bolsonaro was set to leave today for the US cities of Miami and Dallas, where he would seek to lure foreign investment to Brazil.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department