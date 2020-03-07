US Senator Elizabeth Warren, once a favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination, on Thursday dropped out of the race, setting up a two-man duel between former US vice president Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders.
“I am suspending my campaign for president,” the 70-year-old announced following her disappointing performance in the Super Tuesday primaries this week.
“But I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick,” Warren told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Photo: Reuters
Warren said she was not ready to endorse either of the two remaining major candidates.
She told MSNBC in an interview that she respected Biden, but they came at many issues from “different directions,” while adding Sanders was an old friend with whom she had worked for “a very, very long time.”
Warren’s withdrawal leaves only one woman in the Democratic field, US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, but she has never been a significant factor, polling at less than 1 percent.
Warren said that she regretted there would not be a woman in the top spot on the Democratic ticket against US President Donald Trump in November.
“The hardest part of this is all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years,” she said.
US Senator Amy Klobuchar pulled out earlier this week, while two other female US senators — Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand — dropped out earlier.
Warren was asked whether being a woman had something to do with her lackluster performance.
“If you say: ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says: ‘Whiner,” she said. “And if you say: ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think: ‘What planet do you live on?’”
Warren’s withdrawal came after she failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, including her own, Massachusetts.
Her decision to quit the race came a day after that of billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after a disappointing showing of his own.
One of the most notable moments of Warren’s presidential campaign was her debate evisceration of Bloomberg, something she alluded to on Thursday.
“In this campaign, we have been willing to fight, and, when necessary, we left plenty of blood and teeth on the floor,” Warren said. “And I can think of one billionaire who has been denied the chance to buy this election.”
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department