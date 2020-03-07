Warren quits White House race

BILLIONAIRE DENIED: One of the most notable moments of the US senator’s presidential campaign was her debate evisceration of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg

AFP, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts





US Senator Elizabeth Warren, once a favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination, on Thursday dropped out of the race, setting up a two-man duel between former US vice president Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders.

“I am suspending my campaign for president,” the 70-year-old announced following her disappointing performance in the Super Tuesday primaries this week.

“But I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across the country who have gotten the short end of the stick,” Warren told reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gwen Speeth holds a sign outside former Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren’s home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday after the US senator ended her campaign. Photo: Reuters

Warren said she was not ready to endorse either of the two remaining major candidates.

She told MSNBC in an interview that she respected Biden, but they came at many issues from “different directions,” while adding Sanders was an old friend with whom she had worked for “a very, very long time.”

Warren’s withdrawal leaves only one woman in the Democratic field, US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, but she has never been a significant factor, polling at less than 1 percent.

Warren said that she regretted there would not be a woman in the top spot on the Democratic ticket against US President Donald Trump in November.

“The hardest part of this is all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years,” she said.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar pulled out earlier this week, while two other female US senators — Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand — dropped out earlier.

Warren was asked whether being a woman had something to do with her lackluster performance.

“If you say: ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says: ‘Whiner,” she said. “And if you say: ‘No, there was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think: ‘What planet do you live on?’”

Warren’s withdrawal came after she failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, including her own, Massachusetts.

Her decision to quit the race came a day after that of billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after a disappointing showing of his own.

One of the most notable moments of Warren’s presidential campaign was her debate evisceration of Bloomberg, something she alluded to on Thursday.

“In this campaign, we have been willing to fight, and, when necessary, we left plenty of blood and teeth on the floor,” Warren said. “And I can think of one billionaire who has been denied the chance to buy this election.”