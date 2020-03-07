Passengers on a cruise ship stranded off the coast of San Francisco on Thursday were confined to their cabins as tests were conducted to determine if any of the nearly 3,500 guests and crew had contracted COVID-19.
Authorities said that the Grand Princess, which had been scheduled to dock on Wednesday, would remain at sea until the test results of those who had shown symptoms of the coronavirus were known.
The California National Guard said that it had flown test kits to the ship on Thursday morning and the findings were expected to be announced yesterday.
Photo: AFP / California National Guard
Carolyn Wright, a passenger, said that the captain announced on Thursday evening that there were “no confirmed cases of coronavirus” and that final results would be released the following day.
Health officials sounded the alarm after two passengers who had been on board during a previous voyage between San Francisco and Mexico later fell ill, and one of them died.
Several other passengers who had remained on the vessel for its next voyage to Hawaii also developed flu-like symptoms.
There were 2,383 passengers and 1,100 crew on board the ship, officials said.
Wright said there was no panic on board and people seemed to be taking the setback in their stride.
“I can’t get over how the news is sensationalizing our ship,” said the 63-year-old photographer from New Mexico, who was traveling with a friend. “There were two cases on the previous cruise and they act like everybody on board has the plague.”
She said that passengers had been free to roam about the ship, but on Thursday were told after lunch to remain in their cabins.
“I think it’s all closing the barn after the horse has left,” Wright said via text messages. “I’m not really worried. If you look at the odds, our risk is pretty low.”
She said the passengers — most of them aged between 60 and 90 — were in good spirits “although that may change if we are stuck in our cabins for too long.”
“Everyone was calm and content up until now, but room service isn’t answering and people are going to get upset quickly without food or liquor,” she said.
Health officials said that it was unclear when or where the ship would be allowed to dock.
Various agencies “are working to determine if COVID-19 is present on the ship,” San Francisco Department of Emergency Management head Mary Ellen Carroll told reporters.
She said that 35 people had shown flu-like symptoms during the 15-day cruise, but many had already recovered.
Carroll said once test results are back, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and California state officials would determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.
“The location needs to provide for the safety of the surrounding community, as well as the passengers and crew,” she said.
“The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations, including San Francisco,” she added.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said that authorities were trying to contact some of the 2,500 passengers who were on board the previous voyage.
The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company which operated the Diamond Princess — the ship held off Japan last month, from which more than 700 people tested positive and six died.
