Waves eating into shores threaten land across Europe

Bloomberg





At the Trump Doonbeg golf course on Ireland’s west coast, the ocean has been inching closer to a private bar overlooking the 18th hole. Since the links opened in 2002, waves crashing on the edge of the greens have swallowed about 1m of beach each year.

About 1,300km away in Denmark, a century-old lighthouse was moved inland from a retreating shoreline, while in Portugal, authorities might tear down buildings along 122km of an eroding coast.

Across Europe, the sea is encroaching on nearly one-fifth of the coastline, the EU estimates, eating away landfills, stripping sand from beaches and bringing ecological, economic and human pain.

A coastal management worker builds up flooding and erosion defenses on Germany’s Langeoog Island in the North Sea on May 15 last year. Photo: AP

The world might lose almost half of its sandy beaches by the end of the century if climate change is not kept in check, a study in Nature Climate Change this month said.

The study assumes a 4°C increase in temperatures from pre-industrial levels by 2100 that would raise sea levels, leading to erosion and increased coastal flooding.

“A sea level rise means there’ll be an acceleration of erosion,” said Bruno Castelle, a researcher at the University of Bordeaux. “Rising sea levels are a certainty, the magnitude much less so. In any case, we’re headed for increased vulnerability.”

While coastal erosion is a global phenomenon, Europe is especially exposed, with the highest ratio of shoreline to total land area of any continent. Economic development and booming seaside tourism have led to a build up of Europe’s littoral in the past five decades, transforming marginal coastal lands into hot property.

The value of assets within 500m of the EU shoreline was estimated at as much as 1 trillion euros (US$1.1 trillion) in a 2009 study by the European Commission.

Damage from coastal flooding and erosion under a medium-to-high carbon-emission scenario might reach 11 billion euros annually in the next 30 years and 25 billion euros by 2080, an EU-funded report said.

The European Commission’s Green Deal presented in December last year failed to mention either marine erosion or rising sea levels. The bloc’s last comprehensive report on what is whittling away European shores, called Eurosion, dates back to 2004.

EU spokeswoman Ana Crespo Parrondo said erosion data “is not readily available.”

Erosion “is an incredibly underrated problem,” said Jeroen Aerts, a professor who heads the water and climate risk unit at Amsterdam’s Vrije Universiteit. “Due to sea-level rise and coastal erosion, in the future, small storms will have as much impact as major storms now.”