London mayoral hopeful has walking campaign

AFP, LONDON





Two decades ago, Rory Stewart walked across Afghanistan, staying with locals along the way. Now he is deploying the same approach to his bid to become mayor of London.

The former Conservative minister and ex-diplomat is criss-crossing the British capital on foot and asking Londoners permission to stay on their sofas to better understand their lives.

“All change begins with getting your feet on the ground,” he said while on one of his walks through Highgate, a leafy suburb in north London.

Rory Stewart, independent candidate for mayor of London, poses for a photograph with supporters in Highgate, London, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

It is an unconventional campaign, but the 47-year-old is an unconventional politician.

A one-time soldier, Stewart worked as a British diplomat in Indonesia, the Balkans and Iraq, ran a charity in Kabul and wrote a bestselling book about his solo walk across Afghanistan.

His globe-trotting has sparked speculation that Stewart, like his father, was a spy — something he says he could never confirm.

Stewart went on to become a Conservative member of parliament and minister, and last year challenged now-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the race to become their party’s leader.

He lost, was expelled from the Tories for challenging Johnson’s tough talk on Brexit and is now running against the Labour party’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan as an independent candidate.

“If you really asked me, would I rather be prime minister or mayor, I would much rather be mayor,” Stewart said, wrapping his cold hands around a hot cup of tea.

London’s mayor has a budget of ￡8 billion (US$23 billion) and powers over transport, housing, air quality, planning and economic development.

“The mayor of London has huge potential to change things,” Stewart told a group of mostly young volunteers who have joined him to canvass support in Highgate.

His self-filmed videos of his walks throughout London and his observations — often about the lack of trees — have helped make Stewart something of a social media star.

Khan has criticized him for treating Londoners like “natives” with his walking tours, while his #ComeKipWithMe initiative has also drawn accusations of poverty tourism.

However, Stewart, who has lived his whole life in the same house in the wealthy district of South Kensington, says his approach has given him invaluable insight.

He recently spent a night in a homeless shelter with 10 other men, who spoke to him of their problems with addiction, failed relationships and mental health.

“Clearing my bed away at six in the morning, talking to them about how they got there, I discovered things you’d never find out from a formal policy briefing,” he said.

Stewart, who is married with two young sons, says he would continue his overnight stay initiative even after being elected.

“You talk to them through the night, you wake up, make a cup of tea with them in the morning. And people open up in a way that they don’t if you just knock on the door,” he said.

“I’m not a Conservative. I’m an independent. And I’m not really a professional politician,” he said.