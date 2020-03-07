Two decades ago, Rory Stewart walked across Afghanistan, staying with locals along the way. Now he is deploying the same approach to his bid to become mayor of London.
The former Conservative minister and ex-diplomat is criss-crossing the British capital on foot and asking Londoners permission to stay on their sofas to better understand their lives.
“All change begins with getting your feet on the ground,” he said while on one of his walks through Highgate, a leafy suburb in north London.
Photo: AFP
It is an unconventional campaign, but the 47-year-old is an unconventional politician.
A one-time soldier, Stewart worked as a British diplomat in Indonesia, the Balkans and Iraq, ran a charity in Kabul and wrote a bestselling book about his solo walk across Afghanistan.
His globe-trotting has sparked speculation that Stewart, like his father, was a spy — something he says he could never confirm.
Stewart went on to become a Conservative member of parliament and minister, and last year challenged now-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the race to become their party’s leader.
He lost, was expelled from the Tories for challenging Johnson’s tough talk on Brexit and is now running against the Labour party’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan as an independent candidate.
“If you really asked me, would I rather be prime minister or mayor, I would much rather be mayor,” Stewart said, wrapping his cold hands around a hot cup of tea.
London’s mayor has a budget of ￡8 billion (US$23 billion) and powers over transport, housing, air quality, planning and economic development.
“The mayor of London has huge potential to change things,” Stewart told a group of mostly young volunteers who have joined him to canvass support in Highgate.
His self-filmed videos of his walks throughout London and his observations — often about the lack of trees — have helped make Stewart something of a social media star.
Khan has criticized him for treating Londoners like “natives” with his walking tours, while his #ComeKipWithMe initiative has also drawn accusations of poverty tourism.
However, Stewart, who has lived his whole life in the same house in the wealthy district of South Kensington, says his approach has given him invaluable insight.
He recently spent a night in a homeless shelter with 10 other men, who spoke to him of their problems with addiction, failed relationships and mental health.
“Clearing my bed away at six in the morning, talking to them about how they got there, I discovered things you’d never find out from a formal policy briefing,” he said.
Stewart, who is married with two young sons, says he would continue his overnight stay initiative even after being elected.
“You talk to them through the night, you wake up, make a cup of tea with them in the morning. And people open up in a way that they don’t if you just knock on the door,” he said.
“I’m not a Conservative. I’m an independent. And I’m not really a professional politician,” he said.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department