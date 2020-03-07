Russia, Turkey announce new ceasefire

SYRIAN ARRANGEMENTS: The deal called for efforts to help residents return home and allows the Syrian government to retain some of the land it has taken from rebels

Bloomberg





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced another ceasefire in the deepening crisis in Syria’s Idlib Province, hoping to patch up increasingly frayed ties between their two countries.

“Work will be speedily carried out to make the ceasefire permanent” after it takes effect at midnight on Thursday, Erdogan told reporters after six hours of talks at the Kremlin in Moscow.

The new agreement is the latest in more than two years of efforts to contain the conflict in the region. It was not clear if it would last longer than previous failed attempts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leave a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Putin said at the start of the talks that Russia and Turkey should not destroy their relationship over Idlib.

“We don’t always agree with our Turkish partners on our view of what’s happening in Syria, but every time at critical moments, thanks to the high level of our bilateral ties, we have found common ground on areas of dispute and managed to reach acceptable solutions,” Putin said at a joint briefing after the negotiations. “This happened this time.”

The two sides have sought to avert a rupture in their uneasy partnership in Syria following a Turkish military blitz in Idlib in retaliation for the worst losses of its Syrian campaign. The deal appeared to fall short of Erdogan’s desire to establish a new zone of control in the province to resettle millions of refugees, although it called for efforts to help residents return home.

It also allowed the Syrian government to retain control of some ground it has retaken in recent weeks.

However, the pact did not include a pledge to restore Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s control over the entire country, limiting itself to a vague commitment to Syria’s sovereignty.

Russia and Turkey have been careful to avoid direct conflict even as the violence has spiked in recent days.

While Russia formally controls the skies above Syria, Turkey unleashed a barrage from killer drones against al-Assad’s army after an airstrike killed 33 Turkish soldiers in a single day on Thursday last week.

The new deal “is a relative success” and it was difficult to achieve more, said Elena Suponina, a Moscow-based Middle East analyst.

While ceasefire violations cannot be ruled out, “politically, everything has been done to avoid that,” Suponina said.

Tensions were not far below the surface on Thursday as each side blamed the other’s allies for the latest escalation in fighting.

Erdogan warned that “Turkey will retain the right to respond to all attacks by regime forces,” even as he said it would continue to seek “close coordination” with Russia’s military.

The new accord is a supplement to a deal Putin and Erdogan first agreed to in 2018. That pact quickly fell apart and repeated efforts by the leaders to enforce a ceasefire since then have not yielded lasting results.

The latest agreement calls for the creation of a 12km-wide security corridor along the strategic M4 highway running south of Idlib, to be policed by joint Russian-Turkish patrols from Sunday next week.

It stressed the need to allow for the return of refugees as well as access for humanitarian aid, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity.