Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced another ceasefire in the deepening crisis in Syria’s Idlib Province, hoping to patch up increasingly frayed ties between their two countries.
“Work will be speedily carried out to make the ceasefire permanent” after it takes effect at midnight on Thursday, Erdogan told reporters after six hours of talks at the Kremlin in Moscow.
The new agreement is the latest in more than two years of efforts to contain the conflict in the region. It was not clear if it would last longer than previous failed attempts.
Photo: Reuters
Putin said at the start of the talks that Russia and Turkey should not destroy their relationship over Idlib.
“We don’t always agree with our Turkish partners on our view of what’s happening in Syria, but every time at critical moments, thanks to the high level of our bilateral ties, we have found common ground on areas of dispute and managed to reach acceptable solutions,” Putin said at a joint briefing after the negotiations. “This happened this time.”
The two sides have sought to avert a rupture in their uneasy partnership in Syria following a Turkish military blitz in Idlib in retaliation for the worst losses of its Syrian campaign. The deal appeared to fall short of Erdogan’s desire to establish a new zone of control in the province to resettle millions of refugees, although it called for efforts to help residents return home.
It also allowed the Syrian government to retain control of some ground it has retaken in recent weeks.
However, the pact did not include a pledge to restore Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s control over the entire country, limiting itself to a vague commitment to Syria’s sovereignty.
Russia and Turkey have been careful to avoid direct conflict even as the violence has spiked in recent days.
While Russia formally controls the skies above Syria, Turkey unleashed a barrage from killer drones against al-Assad’s army after an airstrike killed 33 Turkish soldiers in a single day on Thursday last week.
The new deal “is a relative success” and it was difficult to achieve more, said Elena Suponina, a Moscow-based Middle East analyst.
While ceasefire violations cannot be ruled out, “politically, everything has been done to avoid that,” Suponina said.
Tensions were not far below the surface on Thursday as each side blamed the other’s allies for the latest escalation in fighting.
Erdogan warned that “Turkey will retain the right to respond to all attacks by regime forces,” even as he said it would continue to seek “close coordination” with Russia’s military.
The new accord is a supplement to a deal Putin and Erdogan first agreed to in 2018. That pact quickly fell apart and repeated efforts by the leaders to enforce a ceasefire since then have not yielded lasting results.
The latest agreement calls for the creation of a 12km-wide security corridor along the strategic M4 highway running south of Idlib, to be policed by joint Russian-Turkish patrols from Sunday next week.
It stressed the need to allow for the return of refugees as well as access for humanitarian aid, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department