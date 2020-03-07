Empty public squares, a ghostly train station and deserted holy sites — a series of striking satellite images have revealed the impact of COVID-19 on some of the world’s busiest spaces.
The aerial photographs, released by Colorado-based space technology firm Maxar, show normally bustling spots from Mecca to Beijing thinned of people.
One image shows a handful of pilgrims circling the granite Kaaba at Mecca’s Grand Mosque — a sacred site usually thronged with worshipers from every corner of the Muslim world.
Saudi Arabian authorities have suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest place, in a bid to stop the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.
An image above the Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom shows one of Iran’s most hallowed places virtually empty as its famed golden dome shimmers in the sunlight. Streets and courtyards around the shrine are similarly vacant.
Photos above Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the global outbreak — show dozens of trains parked up at the city’s deserted Dongdamen Station.
With the city under lockdown and virtually cut off from the outside world since Jan. 23, the usually bustling station has been transformed into a make-shift depot.
Elsewhere, Tiananmen Square lives up to its name as the Gate of Heavenly Peace, with only a couple of dozen cars passing by and no pedestrians to be seen.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is "partly related" to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25.
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department